Lil Scrappy's ex-girlfriend dropped some bombs in a new video about her failed romance with baby Mama Erica Dixon – "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fans are baffled,quot;

Again, rapper Lil Scrappy and his baby mom Erica Dixon are in the headlines, and it has to do with some embarrassing things like child support and the lies he told.

Fans of the show, Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaI can't forget Shay "Buckeey,quot; Johnson, who found herself in a messy love triangle with Erica and Lil Scrappy.

Well, a video appeared where Shay spilled all the tea about how Lil Scrappy left her and begged the heads of the reality show to make Erica a cast member because she didn't want to pay child support for her daughter, Emani Richardson.

This video features a sit-in where Shay told him Love and Hip Hop producers: "He was talking to his baby mom and me at the time, and I don't even know. I've known you for years! What is it? Ten years? You've been lying to me for ten years! You piece of shit. So about this man. Please cut.

He later explained, "That was the first time I understood all the lies and crap because I didn't know what was going on. I was feeding on lies and nonsense. But what you don't know is that it was me who got Lil Scrappy on Love and Hip Hop. If it wasn't for me, he wouldn't have been there. You're welcome. "

Shay who is a star in Love and Hip Hop: MiamiHe made this confession: “My manager had received information that Love and Hip Hop would come to Atlanta, and they were looking for a cast. When I was dating Scrappy, we were doing our thing. He had just broken up with his ex, and I had broken up with mine because he was in an abusive relationship, the first and the last. It helped me out of it. It helped me in many situations. So when they asked me who I was dating, I was dating him. I told him about it. I said, 'Hey, I need you to interview because I have a chance to go to this new show called Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, and I want you to do it with me.' What I didn't know was that he came with his mom, his baby mom brought his daughter, and he had no idea until the show aired. "

He concluded by saying, “Shay Johnson or his baby mom was the main character, and he said,‘ Make my baby mom the main character so I can leave child support. Can you believe it? I put a check, money in your pocket, did you get bands because of me and you left my position? This is how it goes. This is life. I will never trust him again. I don't regret everything I went through with that man. It made me who I am today. "

Erica and Scrappy finally parted ways, and she married Adiz "Bambi,quot; Benson, and they have a son named Breland, and a second baby on the way.



