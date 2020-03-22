LeBron James talks about his wife "Goddess,quot; savanna while in quarantine. Check out the sweet post that made fans pass out!

%MINIFYHTMLb300b0a9353846a3a0da1c0da6c0d32a11% %MINIFYHTMLb300b0a9353846a3a0da1c0da6c0d32a12%

While quarantined with his family, LeBron James couldn't help but talk about his wife on social media! In other words, it seems like isolation has only worked wonders for your relationship and you are far from bored of spending every minute together!

So the sports star paid tribute to his wife, Savannah, calling her "queen,quot; and "goddess,quot;.

LeBron and Savannah have been together for many years, yet it seems like they are as in love as ever!

The man went to social networks to show his marriage of "targets,quot; yesterday, several days after quarantining in the middle of the Coronavirus, spread of COVID-19.

The NBA star shared a photo of his wife looking stunning in a low cut black suit in her IG Stories.

& # 39; OMG !!! My Queen, "she wrote about the image, and also added a Queen emoji.

He also wrote: "Sheesh!" Along with several variations of heart emoji.

It didn't take long for an IG page to share the photo and fans got excited about Savannah in the comment section.

They wrote expected things like "beautiful,quot; and "beautiful," but some also got excited about LeBron's loving homage to her, and one user wrote, "It must be nice to be adored."

Sure enough, this is definitely not the first time that LeBron has shown his six-year-old life partner and sent his love online.

As for the NBA season being suspended amid the danger of Coronavirus, an insider shared with HollywoodLife that van Savannah believes the NBA made a good call and, as much as he likes having LeBron at home, You want it to be for a different reason. She understands that the health of her family and the players comes first, so she supports all the steps that must be taken to achieve it. "

They went on to emphasize that: ‘Of course, she loves having him home and the children also love spending more time with their father. She knows all the hard work he does during the season and how much he wants to get back on the court. He is still in phenomenal shape and has been exercising, so he will definitely be ready to go back when he arrives. "



