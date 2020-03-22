Lauren London publishes an inspiring message for those who fear

Lauren London understands what it's like to deal with fear and trauma. Recently, on her social media account, Nipsey Hussle's widowed girlfriend, who was tragically shot to death outside her clothing store, featured an inspiring message for her fans and followers.

As the world continues to bear the brunt of COVID-19, especially the effect on the economy, London took the opportunity to provide comforting words of wisdom. In her IG, the actress explained that tragedy and trauma taught her the importance of "digging deep,quot; and "Connecting with God."

As fans of the model know, she lost her son's father, Nipsey Hussle, last year. He was 33 when the arrested suspect, Eric Holder, 29, shot Nipsey outside his clothing store. Since then, London has been presented as an example of what it means to be resilient.

Fans of London appreciate her not only for what she's been through, but for her considerable beauty, which has certainly made her desirable to other men. On February 28, Mel Walker reported on the rumors surrounding London and her alleged relationship with P. Diddy.

According to rumors, London may be dating Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs after Hussle's tragic passing. Speculation around their romance started when Diddy went to his IG account to share a photo of them hanging out.

He took a picture of London with Diddy standing behind while holding a glass of champagne. While the photo seemed relatively harmless, many people online were enraged that he was hanging around London.

In the wake of the backlash, Combs allegedly changed the title to include the word "sister," as if their relationship was clearly platonic, but by then, it was too late. Fans now believe there may be something between them.

As noted above, London has attracted all kinds of attention since Hussle died. When her son's father was first killed, Kodak Black went to his social media account to say that he would gladly replace Nipsey as her boyfriend. Kodak was criticized on social media later.



