Larimer County Inmate Tests for Coronavirus

A man in the Larimer County Community Corrections Program tested positive for COVID-19, Larimer County announced Saturday.

The infected person is a man in his 40s. No other identifying information has been released about him.

He was examined after showing symptoms of the new coronavirus, and the test tested positive on Friday, said Michelle Bird, a Larimer County spokeswoman. He is still in community corrections and is receiving medical care on the premises.

Those who were in close contact with the man are in quarantine, Bird said.

If people who were in close contact with him start showing symptoms of the virus, the county will try to get the tests done, Bird said, but due to a paucity of tests that may not be possible.

People in the community corrections program who show potential coronavirus symptoms are being isolated from others, he said.

There are 309 people in the community corrections program and about 50 staff members, Bird said.

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment will individually notify individuals in the community correctional program and employees who had contact with the individual, according to a press release from the commissioner's office. The health department will conduct an investigation into the case.

The county is working to limit the spread of the virus within community correction facilities, according to the statement. Starting Sunday, all employees of the Larimer County Criminal Justice Service Area who report shifts and offenders at the facility will complete an electronic symptom report daily, according to the statement.

The 142 people currently serving sentences in the Alternative Sentencing Department, the county's work release program, were temporarily released on Friday to limit the spread of the virus, Bird said. They will return to complete their prayers at a later date.

The county made the decision to close the program to free up more space for community corrections and out of concern that someone with alternative sentences would eventually contract the virus and pass it on to others, Bird said.

"It was more a when rather than a yes," he said.

The building was sanitized overnight and the county is making plans to move some of the people in the community fixes to the alternative sentencing building to help put more distance between people, Bird said.

