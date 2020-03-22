Kylie Jenner asks for movie suggestions while self-isolating due to coronavirus: what are you looking at?

%MINIFYHTML28f30ae9a99ed9e9a16e8da327025d4f11% %MINIFYHTML28f30ae9a99ed9e9a16e8da327025d4f12%

Like many across the country, Kylie Jenner is hiding inside her home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While not everyone has the luxury of staying in a mansion with many amenities, even the wealthy get bored and need a little help to figure out what to do with their time. Kylie appears to be spending time watching TV and movies and asked her 166.9 million Instagram followers for movie suggestions. Kourtney Kardashian stepped in and offered the suggestion. High expectations. Maria Helena Bordon Meireles suggested Notting Hill Kylie isn't the only one who's been looking for movie suggestions due to self-isolation, but she may be surprised to find out that Coronavirus is turning things around in the movie industry.

Many movie releases have been canceled and some previously scheduled movie release dates have been suspended. Now that theaters are closing across the country, more movies are released directly on video. With the Coronavirus pandemic in full swing, many movie streaming services are also releasing high-quality movies for people to watch.

The new Disney Plus app has released the movie. Frozen 2 several months before it was scheduled because all the children who are at home are isolated.

You can check out the post that Kylie Jenner shared on her official Instagram account below.

Many people sounded in Kylie's comment section and offered their favorite movie selections. Other people say this is the best time to watch their favorite series as there are plenty of shows available upon request through streaming sites.

These are some of the movies that are coming to streaming services due to the Coronavirus pandemic: Frozen 2, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma, ​​Adelante, Birds of Prey, Bloodshot, Just Mercy, The Gentlemen, I still believe, Y Trolls The World Tour.

Kylie Jenner never gave her fans an update on which movie she chose to watch.

How have you been handling self-isolation? Are you watching a television series? Have you seen a good movie? Are there any movies or movies you expect to see?



