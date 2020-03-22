KUWK: Kim Kardashian shares a photo from her teens and fans point out how much her daughter North looks like her.

%MINIFYHTML2e21bf39c11e270fdba3a3c2ba97357e11% %MINIFYHTML2e21bf39c11e270fdba3a3c2ba97357e12%

Kim Kardashian turned to social media, while in quarantine, to share a photo of her from the 90s with her followers! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebration already looked very pretty when she was still a teenager, so it's safe to say she didn't go through an awkward phase.

But while many people raved about her beauty in the comment section, there were also many who pointed out how much her older daughter, North!, Looks like her.

While that has never been a secret, looking at a younger photo of Kim made fans realize how much they really look alike!

Teenager Kim can be seen posing for the camera as a true model, her latent out of this world!

As for her fashion, she wore a white / beige T-shirt, which actually looked a lot like something from her current husband, Kanye West's fashion line.

In addition, she complemented the look with something very fashionable in the 90s, a velvet choker.

His was burgundy rather than black and had a crossover charm, so it's safe to say that teenage Kim was already showing off styling skills.

In legend, the KUWK star simply wrote, "90s throwback."

Soon after sharing the photo from the old photo, fans and her famous friends reacted, telling Kim how much she and her first-born North looked like twins.

Natalie Halcro, for example, noted: ‘Omg North is a twin. (heart-eyed emoji) "

Noah Cyrus also commented, telling Kim that she is "Been Beautiful,quot;.

"A beauty then, and a beauty now," emphasized one fan.

"Wow, I never realized how much she looks like your daughter!" Wrote another.

Kim has been posting many old photos while she was quarantined with her family in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, she also shared a snapshot of her and her sister Khloe with the caption, “ I was organizing the photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all far and far from each other. all separately quarantined. It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart ".



