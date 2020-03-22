Kourtney Kardashian's son sparks transgender rumors about Megan Thee Stallion's wild challenge

%MINIFYHTML655e5edf30363a905265b1aa526da3ae11% %MINIFYHTML655e5edf30363a905265b1aa526da3ae12%

Many people say Mason Disick is taking transgender Caitlyn Jenner after she posts a video on TikTok of him trying to do the rapper's viral challenge.

Following Dwyane WadeZaya's daughter, Kourtney KardashianMason Disick's son has become the latest victim of online bullying. This is all because the boy posted on TikTok on Saturday March 21st a video of him attempting the Savage viral challenge.

In the video, Mason could be seen trying to make sexy dance moves, moving his hips and striking a pose like Megan Thee StallionThe "Wild" plays in the background. At a point, Scott Disick He even joined in the fun and danced as he passed.

Some people found the video cute and adorable, though not a few were confused by their sexuality after watching the video. Many people even speculated that he might be making the transition. "He is following in Kaitlen's footsteps! Go ahead, sister!" one user said, referring to Caitlyn Jenner who is transgender One echoed the sentiment: "He wants to be his grandfather so badly."

"I see that he is chasing his grandfather," said another similarly. "Ummmm Kourtney, how many daughters do you have in total?" someone else commented. There were also some people who made reference to Zaya, with one saying: "Zaya has entered the chat."

Kourtney has yet to respond to speculation, although some people have come to his defense. "Please let a boy have fun without promoting all the toxic ideologies of what a man should be," said one. "These comments are ruthless, someone said we know that the 'Mason' jar contains sugar and that he wants to be his grandfather so badly," said another.

"I am incredulous before some of you. Please remember that many of you have children AND THAT IS ALL IMMA SAYS," someone reminded others. One more person simply said, "He's having fun, leave this kid alone."