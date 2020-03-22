Kim Kardashian shares photo of Baby Saint as she decorates cookies with her children during coronavirus self-isolation

%MINIFYHTMLcf007e901f57c3f0339e38443052b6b011% %MINIFYHTMLcf007e901f57c3f0339e38443052b6b012%

Kim Kardashian is a famous mother looking for creative ways to spend time with her children due to Coronavirus self-isolation. Taking the deadly virus seriously from the start, Kim has been using her social media platform to warn people to take the disease seriously. He was scared when Khloe started coughing and called the doctor, according to Nick Markus, and recommended that people practice self-isolation. Now, several states are issuing block orders where people must stay indoors and just venture out to work, buy what they need, or go to the doctor. With schools closed, many parents look for ways to keep their children busy and entertained.

Kim Kardashian shared a video on her official Instagram account, in the story section, where she showed off a new Solvang Bakery baking kit. The kit came with pre-made cookies and the kids were able to decorate them with colored sprinkles and frosting.

In addition to the video showing the children's cookie decorating skills, she also shared a photo of herself with baby Saint. Kim Kardashian has four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months.

Kim has been reviewing old photos and has shared many old photos. He explained that Saint's photo was actually a screenshot from his family's reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashian and that he couldn't believe how chubby little Saint was. She shared the following title.

"This is a screenshot from Keeping Up With The Kardashian & # 39; s. Look how little Saint was! OMG Mi My baby! I miss him that little!

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared of herself with Saint West below.

In the video below, you can see how Kim Kardashian shows off the cookie decorating kit she bought and also says that she is using a yoga app for kids because it rains and they can't play outside.

Kim stated the following.

“I know that all mothers are probably trying to figure out what to do to entertain our children. And I just received this baking kit from Solvang Bakery and I'm going to decorate with the kids right now. There is also this amazing yoga app for kids if you want to keep them active inside. "

You can view the videos Kim shared, as well as the finished cookies below.

Are you self-isolated with your children? Have you been looking for creative things you can do with your children to pass the time?

What do you think about Kim Kardashian's idea of ​​decorating cookies and practicing yoga?



