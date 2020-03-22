Kevin Sinfield & # 39; impressed & # 39; for supporting the solo marathon in aid of Rob Burrow | Rugby League News

















Leeds Rhinos Rugby Director Kevin Sinfield prepares to run a marathon remotely for former teammate Rob Burrow, who suffers from motor neuron disease.

Leeds Rhinos Rugby Director Kevin Sinfield said he was "impressed,quot; by the level of support shown towards his fundraising efforts for former teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND).

Sinfield ran a solo marathon on Sunday after the Manchester Marathon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rhinos manager raised money for his former Leeds and England teammate Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in December, ending in three hours and 18 minutes.

Sinfield ran the distance only because of government directives surrounding social distancing.

Speaking before starting the marathon, he said Sky Sports News: "I am doing it alone, I have a partner who follows me on a bicycle to take care of me.

"I was destined to be in Manchester in two weeks, but it was canceled. I received an email saying you could do one remotely and that got me thinking.

"On Wednesday, with everyone locked up, I thought why not go out there and do it.

"Right now there are a lot of vulnerable people with coronaviruses, people like Rob, cancer patients, people with lung conditions, the elderly. It is important not to think about the people who have it difficult."

"I think I always wanted to do it. It's a little bumpy, but I'm looking forward to it, it's part of the challenge. When I traced the route it was only 20 percent flat. I never thought a chance to run a marathon locally would come.

"I think we've all been really impressed (by the support). The sport always comes together, the city of Leeds always supports. Rob has been a legend, but (it's great) to see the whole game, to see other sports everyone gets involved. "

& # 39; Burrow, Weir and Darby are huge for MND consciousness & # 39;

Sinfield also credited former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and former Bradford City defender Stephen Darby, both ill with MND, for the work they have previously done to raise awareness about MND.

Doddie Weir (left) and Celtic manager Neil Lennon are pictured after the launch of a fundraising effort in support of MND charities.

He added: "It's about raising some money, but it's more about awareness. Doing it for my former teammate Rob Burrows, who has MND.

"When you combine Rob with Doddie Weir and Stephen Darby, three really inspiring athletes. I think they have had a huge impact."

"Right now it is good to keep them at the forefront of everyone's mind. Some of us feel we have difficulties, some of us will have to isolate ourselves, but for people like those three it is really difficult at the moment."

& # 39; Rugby League will survive the coronavirus & # 39;

Sinfield says he has every confidence that the sport of the Rugby League will overcome the current pandemic and survive "in some other way."

1:05 Leeds Rhinos Rugby Director Kevin Sinfield says the sport will survive the coronavirus pandemic in any form and offers an update on its players. Leeds Rhinos Rugby Director Kevin Sinfield says the sport will survive the coronavirus pandemic in any form and offers an update on its players.

The director of Leeds Rhinos also confirmed that none of his players has tested positive for coronavirus, although some have isolated themselves after showing symptoms.

"We have not had any positive tests, which is great. We have some that show symptoms and isolate themselves," he revealed.

"The boys are going a little crazy because they are not training and following their usual routine.

"I think they understand the big picture. The players and the staff are at the forefront of every decision we make. We care about them, we support them and we are all in it together."

"It will be really difficult if this continues for a long period. (If it continues for months) you are concerned about the future of the game."

"I guarantee you this; the game will survive in one form or another. It has to, it will, and it will always be here. I suppose there is concern about what it will look like at the time, but they will all unite and stay strong."

A fundraiser was organized for Rob Burrow and his family. Click here if you want to donate to the cause.