Kenya Moore is counting her blessings inside her home. Is Marc Daly part of them? Check out The Moore Manor

Kenya Moore is also on social distance these days, and she's telling her fans she's home, counting her blessings. He also shared a video where we can see a little of his amazing home.

Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

‘So many things to appreciate being at home. Counting my blessings … I am inside and outside at the same time. #mooremanor #alfresco #modernhome What do you like about your home? Kenya captioned her post.

Eva Marcille skipped the comments and said: ‘Absolutely beautiful. My favorite room in my house is my bathroom because of my bathtub 🛁. But I spend most of my time in the family room with my three chickadees and Big Mike. "

A follower posted this: "I love that we took the huge old oak door from my grandmother's childhood home and incorporated it into ours."

One commenter said this: "My point of view is the train station because I live in New York, hahaha but it's still a blessing to have a roof over your head."

Someone else posted ‘What I like most about my house is that it is paid. Your house is charming. Blessings to you and little Brooklyn! ♥ ️ ’

Another follower also praised Kenya's amazing house: Hermoso Beautiful indoor and outdoor space! Ideal to entertain or just relax! "

Another commenter said, "Your house is beautiful, but I would be terrified to be surrounded by woods. I watch too many movies."

Someone else answered Kenya's question with, "That we are fortunate enough to renew our dream forever at home and will soon have a beautiful indoor-outdoor space w / bold! 🙌🏻’

Apart from this, Kenya surprised fans by posting a photo of her along with her brother. The photo is from when I was 13 or 14 years old, and you can see it below.

Ad

Many fans said that now she looks the same, and other people sprouted on her beautiful thick hair. Regarding Marc Daly, he and Kenya are still separated according to sources.



Post views:

0 0