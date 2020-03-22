Kenny Rogers – Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, LeAnn Rimes and more pay tribute after their passing

%MINIFYHTMLa79f9562f1399ecf583e4c1bdb60b53111% %MINIFYHTMLa79f9562f1399ecf583e4c1bdb60b53112%

Legendary Kenny Rogers passed away at the age of 81, and now celebrities pay tribute to him on social media, including LeAnn Rimes and Blake Shelton. The stars only had good things to say about Kenny, calling the country singer a "legend," but also someone who was "very nice."

Judging by the sadness that the news of his passing brought many country singers, it is safe to say that his legacy had a huge impact on them and their own careers.

It seems that Kenny died of natural causes, at age 81, but his passing still felt like a great tragedy to many.

Blake turned to his platform of choice, Twitter, to write: "I can't express on Twitter the impact that Kenny Rogers, the artist, and the man had on me." He was always very kind and fun. Rest in peace player … "

LeAnn also tweeted: ‘We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and will forever be a legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers ".

Travis, one of Kenny's friends and country music superstar, posted two black and white photos of the two posing together on Twitter.

Along with the throwback photos, he wrote: "I am very sad to know that @_KennyRogers passed away. Kenny was a friend who helped me in many ways from the beginning. He was always fun, kind and full of advice. Kenny's legacy of good Music will live forever. My condolences to Wanda and her family. #RIPKennyRogers "

Another star who paid tribute to Kenny was none other than Jake Owen, who only has positive things to say about his inspiration.

‘I woke up to the news of @_KennyRogers' death. It is not about the n. ° 1. It is about the legacy you leave behind and he was a great man. Country music changed and he had a voice like no other. Thanks Kenny Thanks, "he tweeted.



