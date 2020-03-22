Kelly Clarkson uses her son's potty chair after freezing pipes in family cabin

When you have to go, you have to go … just ask Kelly Clarkson.
The 37-year-old singer, The voice The talk show host and coach and his family have been practicing social distancing by snuggling up to their private cabin in Montana, where temperatures have dropped below freezing in recent days. Her pipes recently froze, meaning there were no working toilets. Then Clarkson improvised.
"So our plumbing froze in our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my boy's bathroom," Clarkson tweeted on Sunday. "(Rolling on the floor laughing emoji) And so I have no pride or shame! Every day brings something that I thought I would never do hahahaha."
He did not specify if he used toilet paper; There has been a shortage in many stores in the past few weeks as people continue to stock additional supplies.
Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock share daughter Rose River Blackstock5 and son Remington Alexander Blackstock3.
Later on Friday, Clarkson posted on Twitter A photo of children dressed as police and firefighters.
"The future … #RiverandRemy," he wrote.
Earlier in the day, Clarkson shared a video Steve Martin posted of him playing his banjo.
"As if I didn't love this man enough," she tweeted. "I woke up 2, snuggling up to my 3-year-old man, coffee and hand, singing while playing. I'm going to forget that we are all isolated and I will remember how lucky I am today 4 so many things. Thank you 4 this. Simple but effective (smiling face with smiling eyes emoji) (red heart emoji) ".
Clarkson has maintained his sense of humor in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday she joked, "Well, it took a pandemic, but I finally started training again (three rolling on the floor laughing emojis) #silverlining."
Like Martin and many other artists, Clarkson has also taken the time to try and entertain his fans and lift their spirits. Also on Friday, she shared on Instagram a video of herself in a bathroom in her Montana cabin, singing a version of Mariah CareyThe 1990 ballad "Vanishing,quot;. The last star was quite impressed.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML583ae8c9151f3c72454eda291e5f9cb413%%MINIFYHTML583ae8c9151f3c72454eda291e5f9cb414%