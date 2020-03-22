Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor unite despite social distancing

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most beloved stars in Bollywood today, but not many know that they have been friends for over 15 years. A long time ago, it was on Karan Johar's talk show that Kat revealed that Varun and Arjun once had a "I Hate Katrina,quot; club. However, the same does not exist anymore and the trio share a great bond.

Giving us an idea of ​​their bond, Katrina today posted a screenshot of her video called Facetime with Arjun and Varun. Considering that Janata Curfew is being celebrated throughout India today, it was through technology that our favorite stars stayed connected. In the image published by the actress, you can see three of them smiling and silly at the same time. Sharing the post, Katrina wrote: "Gathered … our recently refurbished,quot; club "with a very appropriate name,quot; #isolated r us "@varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #Stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew,quot;

Speaking about the club, Katrina Kaif had previously said in a statement: "For some reason, Arjun and Varun started a club 'I hate Katrina'. I'm not kidding. I was just walking around, thinking about my own affairs. I know why Varun started the club. I don't know why Arjun joined him. "

On the job front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit director Shetty Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.