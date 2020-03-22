Katharine McPhee sings the Mariah Carey song in honor of doctors and nurses

Katharine McPhee Y David Foster paid tribute on Saturday night to health workers in the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old singer posted on it Twitter page a live video of his singing Mariah CareyThe 1993 fan favorite ballad "Hero,quot; with her record producer husband who accompanied her on the piano.

"I've been a lamb all my life, thank you for cheering us up in the most difficult times, even more than 25 years later, @MariahCarey (red heart emoji)," wrote McPhee. "We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, the real heroes, who tirelessly help us all in these desperate times. Much love! X."

In recent days, millions of people around the world have practiced social distancing and have mostly crouched at home, after governments banned large gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. During this time, dozens of people in parts of Europe and countries like India and Israel have ventured out onto their apartment balconies to participate in public applause sessions scheduled to honor health workers.

Also during this time, McPhee has been sharing videos of her and Foster covering popular songs to try to lift people's spirits.

"Join @davidfoster and me every day at 5:30 pm Pacific time as we try to make everyone smile and get through this together," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday.