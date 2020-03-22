Katharine McPhee sings the Mariah Carey song in honor of doctors and nurses

Katharine McPhee Y David Foster paid tribute on Saturday night to health workers in the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 35-year-old singer posted on it Twitter page a live video of his singing Mariah CareyThe 1993 fan favorite ballad "Hero,quot; with her record producer husband who accompanied her on the piano.
"I've been a lamb all my life, thank you for cheering us up in the most difficult times, even more than 25 years later, @MariahCarey (red heart emoji)," wrote McPhee. "We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, the real heroes, who tirelessly help us all in these desperate times. Much love! X."
In recent days, millions of people around the world have practiced social distancing and have mostly crouched at home, after governments banned large gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. During this time, dozens of people in parts of Europe and countries like India and Israel have ventured out onto their apartment balconies to participate in public applause sessions scheduled to honor health workers.
Also during this time, McPhee has been sharing videos of her and Foster covering popular songs to try to lift people's spirits.
"Join @davidfoster and me every day at 5:30 pm Pacific time as we try to make everyone smile and get through this together," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday.
On Friday, McPhee posted on Twitter a video of her and Foster covering her fellow singer and American idol alum Carrie Underwood"Jesus takes the wheel,quot;.
"Nothing like a little @CarrieUnderwood to spend the night (Two-Hearted Emoji)," he wrote.
Other celebrities have also found ways to spread hope and joy through social media. Singers like John Legend, Keith Urban Y Chris Martin They have also held home sessions for fans. Y Frozen star Josh Gad He has been sharing live videos of himself reading children's books aloud.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
