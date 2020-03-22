Kanika Kapoor, positive for COVID-19, hinders work for Lucknow hospital staff

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been in the headlines for the past few days since she was tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress returned from the UK and traveled to Mumbai and then to Lucknow, a publication in which she contacted several people during various social gatherings. Reports suggest Kanika attended these events before she started experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The star is currently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS in Lucknow, where she is being quarantined as part of her treatment. Kanika Kapoor is being called by Indians on all social media for not isolating herself shortly after her return from London.

Meanwhile, giving us an update on the singer's health status is Dr. RK Dhiman, director of Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow, where he entered. In an interview with a prominent newspaper, he revealed that Kanika has been making it difficult for staff with their tantrums despite having the best facilities. Kapoor is said to be behaving like a patient, not like a celebrity.

The Doctor's statement said: "Kanika Kapoor has received the best possible in a hospital. She must cooperate as a patient and not throw tantrums on a star."

Dr. RK Dhiman added that Kanika Kapoor must cooperate with the hospital to help herself: "She is giving her a gluten-free diet from the hospital kitchen along with an isolated room with a bathroom, a patient bed and a television. The ventilation Your room is air conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the Covid-19 "unit

In addition, she said: "You are taking the utmost care, but first you must begin to behave like a patient and not like a star."

For the untrained, Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country. Before testing positive, Kanika contacted the BJP deputy and the son of former Rajasthan Prime Minister Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, who was soon quarantined.