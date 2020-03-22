Kandi Burruss can make new music: some fans are in conflict while others think she is in the masked singer

Kandi Burruss is the star of Real Housewives of Atlanta with the highest net worth. This is in part due to his music career where he has found more than one way to make cash flow.

Kandi is a member of Xscape. The girl group that achieved its greatest success in the 90s. However, the real source of income is the royalties that the singer earns by writing various hits for other artists.

The RHOA star could probably withdraw only with the checks she still receives for writing TLC's biggest hit "No Scrubs."

Not to mention the recent Xscape reunion that toured America and its super-successful burlesque show.

Why do fans think "The Masked Singer,quot; night angel is "RHOA,quot; star Kandi Burruss https://t.co/cCRMGvNIfR – Or The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) March 16, 2020

Lately, fans of the reality star suspect she is doing something no one saw coming.

After listening to The Night Angel in the popular guessing game The Masked Singer, there is no doubt that Kandi is in disguise due to her unique voice.

Since most people have taken refuge to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus, they are finding other things to do with their time at home.

Burruss recently posted a clip of a song and captioned it: "Well, if I'm quarantined, I could also write songs."

A RHOA fan page republished the snippet where fans shared their thoughts.

While some are here for the businesswoman making new songs, others think that she works better writing lyrics for other people.

One commenter wrote, "Sorry, she needs to keep writing. She's a great writer but not a mom singer! Stick to what you know Kandi."

Another added: "One thing you can always bet on is that Kandi can make a hit song."

This fan wrote: ‘You have a beautiful Kandi voice. Keep doing what you're doing.❤️ ’

While this follower said: ‘None of the Kandi songs he writes for her are hits. Only those that she wrote for others hahaha … yes, we all know that she is rich "but that voice is very poor hahaha,quot;.

Would you listen to new Kandi music?



