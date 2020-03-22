Jordyn Woods talks to her fans about mental health and offers her support during the global coronavirus crisis

Jordyn Woods does not believe that it is correct to have social media platforms and not talk about what is happening in the world. She talks about the coronavirus pandemic, and you can watch her video below.

Jordyn returned from a recent trip she had in Dubai and had a lot of fun, but now she is living the same tragic reality as the rest of us.

Check mental health check: let's talk to each other. During this difficult time, let's unite even when we have to be apart. Let's get back to basics, 🖤 write it down. You're not alone. Xo, remember, prayer is powerful. (I know I said millennial, but I was referring to GEN Z) "Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘My children and I are doing crafts and making workbooks every day. And I take pictures of them during our family / school time and put it all in a box with letters. It will open on my youngest daughter's 21st birthday (now four years old) with her 5 siblings. Keeping a little history is magical. "

A follower said: & # 39; It is crazy that you say this because I have been struggling with all this and seeing your beautiful face talking about the real facts of this disease has illuminated my spirit and given me the strength I need to keep going for this time of job shortages and layoffs. I appreciate you. 😎 ’

Another heartbroken fan wrote: "This is the third time I have cancer and now I have to do treatments during a pandemic and it is scary how weak my immune system will be during that time, considering that the virus will continue to spread."

Someone else said, "You are beautiful and you have a relaxing vibe in your aesthetic to captivate everyone … I almost wanted the video to be longer."

Another sponsor wrote, "Wow, I'm going to start writing. I definitely want to write my story and have my kids read what I was trying in 2020."

Fans are grateful to Jordyn for this message, and they sent her kinder words in the comments.



