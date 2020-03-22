Jordan Authorizes Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19 | Jordan News

%MINIFYHTMLdedbc1a9ae7474a2cceb20a553625a7711% %MINIFYHTMLdedbc1a9ae7474a2cceb20a553625a7712%

The Jordanian Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized physicians to use hydroxychloroquine along with an antiviral medication as a treatment for COVID-19 in patients with an advanced stage of the disease.

A recent French study has shown that hydroxychloroquine, a malaria treatment that has been used worldwide for decades, can be beneficial if taken with an antibiotic to combat a coronavirus infection.

Dr. Hayel Obeidat, Jordan's FDA chief, told Al Jazeera that his organization authorized the use of hydroxychloroquine on Sunday and established a legal basis for citing international studies in the United States and Europe.

He told Al Jazeera, "Hydroxychloroquine should only be used as part of a treatment protocol with other antiviral components with medical supervision. It is not a preventive mechanism."

Obeidat He added that treatment should be "compassionate use,quot; for patients who are in stage 2 of the disease or suffer serious complications.

Obeidat said that it banned the sale of hydroxychloroquine in pharmacies to prevent people from hoarding the drug and depriving patients who really need it.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Saad Jaber, announced 13 more cases at a televised press conference on Sunday night, bringing the total number to 112. About 5,000 people are still in government quarantine at hotels in the capital Amman and the Dead Sea area.

The government declared a state of emergency on Thursday and announced a general curfew on Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

As for the treatment of current COVID-19 infections in Jordan with hydroxychloroquine, Obeidat said, at this point, all the confirmed cases are not serious enough to require it.

He said Jordanian pharmaceutical manufacturers had large quantities of the drug and donated all of its stock to the government in an effort to fight the infection.

Exponential infections

Dr. Asem Mansour, head of Jordan's King Hussein Cancer Center, a prominent hospital in Jordan, said the French study that stated that hydroxychloroquine was possible coronavirus the treatment was not scientifically accurate in terms of its size and measurement parameters.

"However," he said, "the use of hydroxychloroquine should be administered only as a drug of last resort."

Jordan, a country of approximately 10 million people, is unable to handle exponential growth of the virus among its population, which is expected in the coming weeks, he said.

"The next three weeks are critical because quarantined people could show infections and due to massive queues at bakeries and grocery stores just before the curfew took effect on Saturday, which could increase the number of infections." Mansour said.

"Our hope is that people will obey government directives to prevent widespread infection and save the country a serious situation."

He added that Jordan has a limited number of intensive care units and hospital beds to handle a widespread outbreak.

Lack of evidence

A professor of medicine at a national university, with first-hand knowledge of coronavirus cases in the country, agreed with Mansour, stressing that Jordan has not yet reached its maximum number of cases.

"Based on population behavior, which has not been very helpful in recent weeks, and the lack of widespread government evidence, I expect exponential growth in infections," he said. he told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, because he was not allowed to speak to the media.

While Jordan currently has no coronavirus deaths, he said, he would likely see some, especially among older patients.

On a hopeful note, Dr. Mansour, director of the King Hussien Cancer Center, said, "He hopes Jordan can get through that because the majority of his population is young and may not need extensive hospitalization if they become infected."

