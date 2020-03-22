Home Sports Joe Buck is broadcasting daily life events to stay cool during quarantine

Joe Buck is broadcasting daily life events to stay cool during quarantine

Lisa Witt
If you were wondering what Joe Buck is doing while the sports world is stopped, then ask yourself no more.

The Fox Sports presenter, known for his sweet, monotonous vibes, appears to be performing well in the midst of his coronavirus quarantine, recounting Buck's domestic festivities to perfection.

"This is called negotiation, ladies and gentlemen," says Buck. "Michelle on the left, she's trying to make dinner. Wyatt on the right, fighting a yawn, dressed as Fred Flintstone half ass. And now, he wants to see Blippi, folks."

Oh, and he's hit his mother! He hit his mother! Mom is playing it! Wyatt is crying! All hell has broken loose inside this house, quarantine Day 7. For us, it's Day 13. But they are hugging. Everything has come back together. "

MORE: Amy Cole brings the heat in the capture game with her husband Gerrit Cole

But Buck is using downtime to keep his vocal chords loose: The station urges Twitter users to send him videos so that he can produce comments, which looks like it could generate unbridled Twitter content.

Buck says that if a video is posted, the original user of the video must agree to donate something to COVID-19's relief efforts. A noble cause for Buck's Noble Pipes. All we need is a "slamma-lamma ding-dong!" or two, and everything will be fine.

Things we'd love to see Buck broadcast:

  • Making lunch
  • Washing the dishes
  • Making the bed
  • Garage cleaning
  • Vacuuming

Can anyone have Kevin Harlan narrate how to make sandwiches?

