Joe Biden Will Try To Raise TV Profile With Monday's "Presentation" – Deadline

As President Donald Trump dominates daytime radio waves with daily press marathons on the coronavirus, Joe Biden says he will counter it with a "presentation" through an impromptu studio from his home starting Monday.

“They put a new high-speed line in my house. Basically they turned a recreation room into a television studio, "Biden told a donor at a" virtual "fundraiser on Sunday." I guess I'll do the first presentation tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. local time. And I'm going to talk about these issues. "

Some Democrats have been calling for Biden to be a much more frequent television presence as Trump has the benefit of the presidential bully pulpit in the midst of a crisis. The White House has returned to daily briefings to give updates on the crisis, and they have been covered by cable news networks as well as major broadcast networks in special reports.

The donor had expressed concern that Biden was ceding the waves to Trump. "I would love to see you more. Like, how do we get more of you and less of it on our airwaves? the donor asked, according to a group report.

Biden's campaign has yet to announce details of appearances, but points to a more active role in treating the coronavirus crisis.

"I want to be in daily or at least significant contact with the American people and communicate what I think we should be doing and how we should be doing it," Biden told reporters on Friday.

Trump's reelection campaign has already been promoting a hashtag, #whereisjoebiden.

After his primary wins last week, Biden spoke from Wilmington, DE, on broadcast.