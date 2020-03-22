Jessica Alba's session on "self-care,quot; with her children is what we need

Jessica Alba you have the right idea!
The mother of three went to social media on Sunday morning to share how she and her children:Honor marie warren (eleven) Haven Garner Warren (8) and Hayes Alba Warren (2): We are practicing some much needed personal care.
In the middle of the course Coronavirus In a pandemic, the founder of Honest Beauty shows her followers how she keeps herself busy but relaxed at home.
So what did she and her family's Sunday imply? Lots of cute selfies, eye and face masks and messing around with lots of other beauty products.
the Never been Kissed alum shared a short but sweet Instagram video of her and her two daughters enjoying a skincare session. The trio applied some Honest Beauty treats to their skin, including what appeared to be the 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask and the Perfect, Perfect Mask.
All three also applied elegant-looking golden eye masks to their eyelids.
Baby Hayes could be seen in the background, as the three girls posed for selfies with their masks and spa-shaped headbands.
"# self-care at home," Jessica captioned her video clip. "#stayhealthy #stayhome,quot;.
Last weekend, the beauty tycoon and her daughter Haven, who look alike, showed off their dancing skills on TikTok.
"Right here doing @tiktok while I stay inside," stresses the actress in her post. "Havie was creative director in this case."
In September Jessica talked about motherhood and how it changed her outlook on life.
"It is nice to me because then it forces me to open my heart and have compassion and empathy for people who operate in the world in a very different way than me," he said during an appearance in The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Keep the home videos coming, Jessica!
