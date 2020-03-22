Jessica Alba's session on "self-care,quot; with her children is what we need

Jessica Alba you have the right idea!

The mother of three went to social media on Sunday morning to share how she and her children:Honor marie warren (eleven) Haven Garner Warren (8) and Hayes Alba Warren (2): We are practicing some much needed personal care.

In the middle of the course Coronavirus In a pandemic, the founder of Honest Beauty shows her followers how she keeps herself busy but relaxed at home.

So what did she and her family's Sunday imply? Lots of cute selfies, eye and face masks and messing around with lots of other beauty products.

the Never been Kissed alum shared a short but sweet Instagram video of her and her two daughters enjoying a skincare session. The trio applied some Honest Beauty treats to their skin, including what appeared to be the 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask and the Perfect, Perfect Mask.

All three also applied elegant-looking golden eye masks to their eyelids.