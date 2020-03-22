Jana Kramer chooses not to hide depression amid coronavirus blockade

Instagram

Urging others to communicate and talk to people while in isolation, Mike Caussin's singing wife expresses her belief that people & # 39; have the right to feel upset by the times right now & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Country music star Jana Kramer she is struggling with anxiety as she remains in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer took to Instagram to explain that she's been through a lot of emotions over the past week, including "terrified, nervous, anxious, scared, and depressed," after spending time in self-isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It hit me like a damn truck this morning. Out of nowhere (sic) I started crying. I think I surprised Mike (Caussin, her husband)," she wrote. "I felt guilty for feeling those emotions because I am not sick, my family is not sick, how can I be upset? But I think we have a right to feel upset at the moment right now."

She continued: "We are all financially stressed and it keeps me wondering how I am going to support my family when I can't work. I think hiding in depression is not good and I think talking to your friends. What you have to do is have a hard time. So this is me saying hey, I'm having a hard time and you're not alone. "

The "One Tree Hill"Star, 36, also emphasized the importance of having a support system, asking fans:" Can we all be nice in the comments and be there for those who are also having difficulties? I even texted a friend this morning saying 'hey, I'm not that good, can we talk?' Reach. Talk to people."

The "Thirty" hitmaker came up on the platform later in the day, when he joined Jamie Lynn Spears and influential and social media model, Stassie Karanikolaou, in diapers to give away and formula for the #DoYourPartChallenge.

Jana's isolation occurs when the World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has recorded more than 328,000 cases, resulting in a death toll of over 14,300.