James Middleton cancels wedding with Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton, the brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, had to cancel his wedding, which would be one of the biggest bourgeois events of the year. Middleton had plans to marry his fiancé, Alizee Thevenet, but had to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a conversation with The Daily Mail, a source who spoke to the media outlet stated that it was very sad that he had to cancel it, but that it was the right thing to do in these difficult times. As most know, the world has been paralyzed due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the source who spoke to the aforementioned publication, hosting a wedding between an Englishman and a French woman was nearly impossible due to extensive border restrictions at the moment, which are designed to slow the spread of the virus that is currently taking over Italy. . and other nations.

Page Six claims the businessman asked him to marry in October 2019, a year after they met at the South Kensington Club. Thevenet reportedly started the conversation by talking about James' dog, Ella, a cocker spaniel.

This is not the only celebrity wedding postponed either. Earlier this month, Randall Emmett and Lala Kent, the Vanderpump Rules Star announced that they were postponing their wedding for now due to restrictions set by the federal and state governments.

Initially, they intended to change the ceremony a bit, but eventually decided that it was best to move it up a few months altogether. Not everyone sympathized with the cause, including 50 Cent, who joked on Instagram saying that no one was going to do it anyway.

50 Cent fans, née Curtis Jackson, know that he and Randall Emmett have not always gotten along. Last year, 50 Cent claimed that the producer owed him $ 1 million.

Later, the rapper went to his social media account to confirm that all debts had been paid. However, it seems that Curtis, Randall and Lala are still not on the best terms.



