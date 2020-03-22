Jake Johnson to reprise role of Spider-Man to send fans encouraging messages

Voice actor & # 39; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse & # 39; He tells his online devotees, especially parents, to email him with their children's names so that he can send them special messages.
Up News Info –
Jake Johnson She will reprise her role as Spider-Man to send joyous messages to children about the coronavirus blockade.
The actor voiced the superhero character in the 2018 animated movie. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", and special requests from fans affected by the pandemic have inspired him to review the paper.
"Since quarantine, many parents have texted me saying they have been watching Spiderverse with their children. A lot," he wrote Friday (March 20, 20) in an Instagram caption attached to a picture of his animated character from Peter Parker.
"So this is my idea. If your son is home from school and wants a quick and encouraging message from Peter B Peter (sic), email me with his name and I will try to send him a short voice note. Yes No I reach you, I apologize. "
The star invited fans to send an email to (protected email) to request a personal message.
%MINIFYHTMLa9fa16a6fdee3cd705cf5e88136dde0717%