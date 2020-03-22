Jake Johnson to reprise role of Spider-Man to send fans encouraging messages

%MINIFYHTMLa9fa16a6fdee3cd705cf5e88136dde0711% %MINIFYHTMLa9fa16a6fdee3cd705cf5e88136dde0712%

WENN

Voice actor & # 39; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse & # 39; He tells his online devotees, especially parents, to email him with their children's names so that he can send them special messages.

Up News Info –

Jake Johnson She will reprise her role as Spider-Man to send joyous messages to children about the coronavirus blockade.

The actor voiced the superhero character in the 2018 animated movie. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", and special requests from fans affected by the pandemic have inspired him to review the paper.

%MINIFYHTMLa9fa16a6fdee3cd705cf5e88136dde0713% %MINIFYHTMLa9fa16a6fdee3cd705cf5e88136dde0714%

"Since quarantine, many parents have texted me saying they have been watching Spiderverse with their children. A lot," he wrote Friday (March 20, 20) in an Instagram caption attached to a picture of his animated character from Peter Parker.

%MINIFYHTMLa9fa16a6fdee3cd705cf5e88136dde0715% %MINIFYHTMLa9fa16a6fdee3cd705cf5e88136dde0716%

"So this is my idea. If your son is home from school and wants a quick and encouraging message from Peter B Peter (sic), email me with his name and I will try to send him a short voice note. Yes No I reach you, I apologize. "

<br />

The star invited fans to send an email to (protected email) to request a personal message.