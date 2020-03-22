Jaguars are so miserable that one of their best players posts Eagles photos to Instagram.

Yannick Ngakoue apparently doesn't want to be with the Jaguars anymore, and who can blame him?

%MINIFYHTMLf23290bdb9e810b1f089fe0181e1eefe11% %MINIFYHTMLf23290bdb9e810b1f089fe0181e1eefe12%

He has seen some of his best defensive teammates come out in recent years, including Jalen Ramsey and Dante Fowler Jr., and endured an office at the front desk that changed league rules to punish his own players.

On Sunday, Ngakoue decided to trick his employer amid rumors that he is about to be traded to the Eagles. He posted two photos of former Eagles passer Trent Trent in his Instagram story and posted a photo of a Philly Cheesesteak titled "Need 1. I never had it."

MORE: Darius Slay burns Lions coaching staff after leaving Detroit

The Eagles traded for disgruntled Lions cornerback Darius Slay last week, giving their defense a big driving boost in the background. His reported interest in Ngakoue indicates a desire to improve his fast pass as well.

Ngakoue recorded eight sacks last season and is 37.5 for his career. At just 24 years old, he, in theory, is just getting into his prime.