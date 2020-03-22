ITV suspends productions of "Coronation St" and "Emmerdale" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf88ca2faa0537e9aa0c9e77ce2d286cb11% %MINIFYHTMLf88ca2faa0537e9aa0c9e77ce2d286cb12%

British soaps Coronation street y Emmerdale they are the last major productions to succumb to the Coronavirus.

ITV suspended production of both programs from Monday, March 23. The two shows, which shoot in Manchester, England, are the latest titles affected by the global pandemic.

Both shows are performed relatively day and date with the UK on the American transmitter BritBox.

This occurs days after ITV changed its schedule to distribute the number of episodes that both air per week. BBC soaps included EastEnders, Holby City Y Victim production ceased last week.

"ITV has sadly made the decision to suspend the production of soaps Coronation Street Y Emmerdale effective Monday, March 23, "an ITV spokeswoman said." We have been doing our best to continue filming, while adhering to the latest government health guidelines, to make sure we have episodes of both soaps broadcast on ITV at least until early summer. "

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of utmost importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming. We would like to thank our viewers for their support and We hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months, "the spokeswoman added.