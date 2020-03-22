Italy bans all internal travel to stop the spread of the virus – live updates | News

Italy moved to halt all travel within the country, in a further escalation of its attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a month after announcing its first death from the disease.

The travel ban in Italy was announced when all nonessential companies, including automakers, clothing and furniture manufacturers, were ordered to close, and 651 other people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

%MINIFYHTML0c3701ab7e83be2eb47eb91246be927311% %MINIFYHTML0c3701ab7e83be2eb47eb91246be927312%

Italy has recorded a higher death toll than China, where the virus first appeared late last year.

Domenico Arcuri, head of the government's coronavirus relief effort, told state broadcaster RAI that Italy was "at war,quot; with the virus

"All wars are won in two ways, with the army itself and with the help of the allies themselves," he said.

Other countries are also stepping up their efforts to control the disease, urging people to stay home.

Spain, the second most affected country in Europe, plans to extend a state of emergency until April 11, after registering more than 1,700 deaths.

"We are at war," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said at a press conference, calling on Europe to launch a massive coordinated public investment program like the post-World War II Marshall Plan.

Plus:

Globally, more than 14,500 people have died from COVID-19. An estimated 98,000 of the 336,000 people who have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday March 23

00:15 GMT – Postponing the Olympics may become an & # 39; option & # 39; – Abe

Speculation continues about the fate of the Olympic Games, to be held in Japan in July,

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament that postponing the games may become an option if it is impossible to hold the event "in full."

He said that cancellation was not an option.

00:10 GMT – Cases on the rise in New Zealand; the opposition puts the campaign on hold

New Zealand has reported 36 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, two of them related to community transmission. Director-General for Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, told the media on Monday.

Shortly after the numbers were released, the opposition announced that it would suspend its campaign for the elections to be held in September.

New Zealand now has 102 cases.

00:00 GMT – British scientists will track the spread of the virus

UK scientists must track the spread of the new coronavirus and look at the emerging mutations by using gene sequencing to analyze strains that cause thousands of COVID-19 infections across the country, the government said Monday.

The researchers will collect data from samples from infected patients in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the government said in a statement.

The scientists will then map and analyze the complete genetic codes of the COVID-19 samples.

"Genomic sequencing will help us understand COVID-19 and its spread. It can also help guide future treatments and see the impact of interventions," said Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser, in the statement.

To read all the latest updates from yesterday (March 22), click here.