Is there a NASCAR race today? Schedule updates for deferred Series Cup races

What channel is the NASCAR race on today? What time does the NASCAR race start? These questions were supposed to plague racing fans every Sunday, when each NASCAR Cup Series race was scheduled on Fox or FS1 for the first half of the 2020 season with different start times.

Now there is only one question to ask: is there a NASCAR race today? – and until May 9 at the earliest, the answer will be "no,quot;.

The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, due to start at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox is one of seven NASCAR Cup Series races that have been postponed due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW NASCAR SCHEDULE:

Monitoring of canceled and postponed Cup races

It's important to note that NASCAR races in Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega and Dover have been postponed, not canceled, at least not yet. NASCAR still intends to celebrate all 36 Series Cup races in 2020.

"We have a commitment to our fans that we are going to run all the races," NASCAR President Steve Phelps said during a recent conference call. "We have a commitment to all of our competitors that we run all races. We have a commitment to stakeholders in general that we will run all races."

"We are going to do everything in our power to achieve these races. If there are other variables that happen that suggest we cannot do that, we will see them at that time."

The coronavirus outbreak has brought an unpredictability factor in terms of how all sports, including racing, can proceed. That is why NASCAR in a statement stated that "it will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we evaluate future race events." In other words, more changes can and probably will come.

For now, below is what we know about the NASCAR Cup Series 2020 schedule as it stands.

Date Career Track Start time television channel Radio Winner February 16th Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Denny Hamlin 23 of February Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox PRN Joey Logano March 1 Auto Club 400 Auto Club Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Alex Bowman March 8 FanShield 500 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Joey Logano March, 15th QuikTrip 500 Pleats of Honor Atlanta Motor Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed – March 22 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed – March 29 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed – 5th of April Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed – – – – – – – – April 19th Toyota 400 owners Richmond Raceway Postponed Postponed Postponed – April 26 Geico 500 Talladega Superspeedway Postponed Postponed Postponed May 3 NASCAR Cup race at Dover Dover International Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed – May 9 (Saturday) NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 8 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 16 (Saturday) All-Star Race Charlotte Motor Speedway 9 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 24 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. ET Fox PRN – may 31 Kansas 400 Kansas Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – June 7th FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – June 14th Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 3 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – June 21 Chicagoland 400 Chicagoland Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – June 27 (Saturday) Kids Free 325 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – June 28th Worry-free weather guarantee 350 Pocono Raceway 3:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – July 5th Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET NBC IMS Radio – July 11 (Saturday) Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Kentucky Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN – July 19 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – – – – – – – – August 9 Energy Consumers 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 16th Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 23rd Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 29 (Saturday) Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBC MRN – September 6 * 500 south Darlington Track 6 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – September 12 (Saturday) * Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – September 19 (Saturday) * Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN – September 27th * South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – 4th of October * Alabama 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN – October 11th * Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBC PRN – October 18 * Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBC MRN – October 25 * Texas 500 Texas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – November 1st * NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race in Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN – November 8th * NASCAR Cup Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBC MRN –

NASCAR has a few options with the seven races currently postponed. Not including the Easter break on April 12, the 2020 calendar features two open weekends (July 26 and August 2), so postponed races could be rescheduled in any of those spaces. They could also be scheduled in the middle of any week, although the Homestead, Texas and Dover races in particular would present logistics / travel issues for the teams.

For what it's worth, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Richmond Raceway all have lights.

"At this particular point, we would like to end the season in Phoenix and keep the playoff part (of the schedule) intact," said Phelps. That said, it will require many different opportunities for us to see. We are in the process of doing so.

"There are no details about midweek races. I've heard of double heads, different things. At this particular point there are many things on the table for us to see, working with our racing teams, working with our race tracks. runs to make sure the things we are putting on the table are doable for us. "