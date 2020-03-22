Iraq: pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTMLd9a7878a9b71fb524472433194d777c811% %MINIFYHTMLd9a7878a9b71fb524472433194d777c812%
So far, Iraq has registered 214 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.
To prevent further spread of the virus, the government imposed a one-week curfew in Baghdad and other cities and canceled all domestic flights.
But security forces are still struggling to enforce the blockade.
Simona Foltyn of Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad.
