Iran's leader rejects US aid; cites the coronavirus conspiracy theory | Iran News

Iran's supreme leader rejected US assistance to combat the new coronavirus, citing a conspiracy theory that it could be created by the United States government.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments came on Sunday when Iran faces crushing US sanctions that prevent the country from selling its crude oil and accessing international financial markets.

While Iranian officials in recent days have increasingly criticized those sanctions, Khamenei, 80, echoed Chinese authorities about the possible origin of the coronavirus.

"I don't know how real this accusation is, but when it exists, who in their right mind would trust you to bring them medicine?" Khamenei said. "Possibly his medication is a way to spread the virus further."

He also claimed that the virus "is specifically designed for Iran using genetic data from the Iranians, which they have obtained through different means."

"You can send people like doctors and therapists, maybe they want to come here and see the effect of the poison that they have produced in person," Khamenei said.

'Be transparent'

No scientific evidence is offered anywhere in the world to back Khamenei's claims.

However, his comments come after Chinese government spokesman Lijian Zhao tweeted earlier this month that "it could be the US Army that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your details! You owe us an explanation! "

Lijian also offered no evidence to back up his claim, which saw the United States State Department summon the Chinese ambassador to complain. A Chinese state newspaper tweeted Sunday another accusation trying to link the virus to Italy, equally affected by the outbreak.

Wuhan is the Chinese city where the first cases of the disease were detected in December.

In recent days, the Trump administration has increasingly referred to the virus as the "Chinese,quot; or "Wuhan,quot; virus, while the World Health Organization (WHO) used the term COVID-19 to describe the disease it causes the virus.

An American senator from Arkansas trafficked the conspiracy theory that it was a Chinese man-made biological weapon. Relations with China and the United States have been strained under President Donald Trump amid a trade war between nations.

Ayatollah Khamenei continued to rebuke the United States. "Nobody trusts you. You are capable of bringing to our country a medicine that will keep the virus alive and prevent its eradication.

"American leaders are liars, manipulators, reckless and greedy … They are quacks," he said, and also called them "absolutely ruthless."

'Improbable'

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus first infected people. Evidence suggests that it originated from bats, which infected another animal that transmitted it to people at a market in Wuhan. The now-closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market advertised dozens of species such as giant salamanders, crocodile hatchlings, and raccoon dogs that were often referred to as wildlife, even when bred.

An article published last week in the scientific journal Nature Medicine dismissed the idea that the virus was created by man. Its authors said the virus was "unlikely,quot; to arise through laboratory manipulation of a SARS-CoV-like coronavirus. "

Khamenei made the comments in a speech in Tehran broadcast live on Sunday in Iran in commemoration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year and the Islamic commemoration known as Isra and Miraj. He had suspended his usual speech at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad because of the virus outbreak.

His comments come as Iran has reported more than 21,600 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus amid 1,685 reported deaths, according to government figures released Sunday. Experts still fear that Iran may be reporting its cases insufficiently.

'Maximum pressure'

Across the Middle East, Iran accounts for eight out of 10 cases of the virus, and those who left the Islamic Republic have taken it to other countries.

Iranian officials have criticized US offers of help during the virus crisis for being false.

They have accused the Trump administration of wanting to capitalize on its "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Tehran since it withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018.

The United States sanctions have hindered Iran's access to the global market.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan echoed the call on the United States to lift its sanctions.

"I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift sanctions against Iran until the COVID-19 pandemic ends," Khan said in a tweet.

"The people of Iran face incalculable suffering as sanctions are paralyzing Iran's efforts to fight COVID-19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic," he said.