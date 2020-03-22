IOC seeks to postpone the Tokyo Olympics; Canada Withdraws – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0f52a3c7c594bf8bc7bbc8777b31845c11% %MINIFYHTML0f52a3c7c594bf8bc7bbc8777b31845c12%

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis which now includes Canada saying it will not send a team to the games this year and the track leader. and the field, the largest sport in games, also claiming a delay.

The IOC is planning meetings with Japanese public authorities, world sports officials, broadcasters and sponsors who will be responsible for planning the scenarios for the Olympic Games, which are scheduled to start on July 24. Cancellation of games is not under consideration.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it could take so long, while acknowledging that the extended timeline may not be popular.

"I know that this unprecedented situation leaves many of your questions open," he wrote. "I also know that this rational approach may not be in line with the emotions that many of you have to go through."

But just hours after the announcement, World Athletics President Seb Coe sent a letter to Bach saying that holding the Olympics in July "is neither feasible nor desirable." He exposed a number of reasons, including competitive fairness, the likelihood that athletes will be overtrained if given a tight schedule, and the uncertainty caused by orders in many countries that ban people from gyms and other training venues.

"No one wants to see the Olympic Games postponed, but … we cannot hold the event at all costs, certainly not at the expense of the athletes' safety," he wrote. "A decision about the Olympics can become very obvious very quickly."

Then on Sunday night, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced that it will not send athletes to Tokyo unless the games are postponed for a year, making it the first country to threaten such a move. The committee said in a statement that it was not safe for athletes to continue training.

"In fact, it goes against public health councils that we urge all Canadians to follow," the committee said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also urged the IOC to make a swift decision, adding that a postponement would be inevitable if the games cannot be carried out in full.

But a decision probably won't come before next month.

The IOC said the scenarios under consideration "relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to continue on July 24, 2020, and also to changes in the start date of the Games."

The change in strategy followed Bach's conference call with members of the executive board.

Bach has consistently said that organizers are fully committed to opening the games on July 24, despite the fact that athlete training, qualifying events and game preparations are increasingly disrupted by the outbreak of the virus that It causes COVID-19 disease.

Criticism of the stance increased in recent days by Olympic gold medalists and by an IOC member last Tuesday, before Bach finally acknowledged that an alternative plan was possible.

National Olympic committees in Brazil and Slovenia later called for a postponement to 2021. The Norwegian Olympic body said it did not want athletes to go to Tokyo until the global health crisis is under control.

The United States' governing bodies for swimming and athletics, two of the three top-tier Summer Games sports, have called on their national Olympic officials to push for a postponement.

"There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents," said the IOC. "This led the (board) to the conclusion that the IOC must take the next step in its scenario planning."

The IOC said last week that approximately 4,700 of the 11,000 venues at the Olympics have yet to be assigned.

Bach acknowledged the problems that come with a compressed or radically altered rating schedule, but he also spelled out several reasons why the IOC was unable to rush to make a decision.

It included the availability of venues scheduled for use this summer, but might not be available at a later time and the disruption of future events in individual sports.

"A decision on a postponement today could not determine a new date for the Olympic Games due to uncertain events in both directions: an improvement, as we are seeing in several countries thanks to the severe measures being taken or the deterioration of the situation in other countries, "Bach said.