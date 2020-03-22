India in & # 39; critical stage & # 39; in coronavirus outbreak | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML4a850f1c8453cb99f307d9663984699c11% %MINIFYHTML4a850f1c8453cb99f307d9663984699c12%

A one-day Janta curfew, the curfew of the people, on the coronavirus pandemic has ended in most of India, but is spreading in some states.

With the number of cases increasing every day, health care officials say the country is now at a critical stage.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam has more.