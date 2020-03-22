In the United States, one in four ordered to stay home for coronavirus | USA News

Nearly a quarter of people in the United States have been ordered to stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, while regulators approved a diagnostic test that has a detection time of 45 minutes.

As lawmakers approached a deal that could inject a record sum into the economy to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus, New Jersey followed four other states by imposing unprecedented restrictions amid efforts to curb the transmission of infections, which have increased exponentially.

The New Jersey directive required residents to stay indoors except for trips to supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and other "essential businesses."

"We can no longer maintain a sense of business as usual during this emergency," said Governor Phil Murphy, adding that "it is not a time to panic," but a "time to be smart, proactive, transparent and aggressive." .

Stay-at-home orders now apply to 84 million people in five states: California, New York, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey – they represent a third of the world's largest economy.

State directives were issued for the most part without strict enforcement mechanisms to back them up.

Other states encouraged residents to reduce activity, but did not establish restrictions. Missouri went in a different direction, allowing childcare providers to deal with more children.

At least 23,941 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in the US. USA And 306 people have died from the COVID-19 disease it causes through Saturday night, according to a count of state and local government websites.

Test results in 45 minutes

As hospitals prepared for an influx of patients, Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert for the US government. The US urged people to postpone non-essential surgeries to keep beds available.

The Trump administration has struggled to align tests to diagnose the disease, masks to curb its transmission, and medical equipment to treat those who contracted it.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a test that can yield a result in 45 minutes, rather than days, Cepheid, its manufacturer, said Saturday. The California-based company said the units would be ready to ship next week.

Rapid tests are considered a key part of efforts to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The move would be part of a broader effort by federal and state governments and the private sector to rapidly increase testing capabilities. Other companies say they plan to implement millions more test units.

The FDA's emergency authorization for the device came amid a severe shortage of test kits in the US. USA Governors and health workers in many states say they cannot do enough tests.

"Point-of-care testing means results are delivered to patients in patient-care settings such as hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms, rather than sending samples to a laboratory," said the commissioner. from the FDA Stephen Hahn.

& # 39; Limited help & # 39;

At the White House, officials said they were delivering more tests and equipment where they needed it, but declined to say whether they had met the benchmarks they had presented earlier in the week.

State and local officials say they are struggling to get supplies.

"We have received no help from the federal government, or limited aid," Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker said at a press conference.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state had identified 6,000 ventilators to help sick patients continue to breathe, but it needed 30,000 more. He said the state is sending one million N95 respirator masks to New York City, less than the three million that city officials are seeking.

"We are literally scouring the world for medical supplies," said Cuomo.

In Washington, DC, Republican and Democratic leaders seemed to be reaching an agreement to inject more than $ 1 trillion into the economy, in addition to the hundreds of billions of dollars in fiscal and monetary stimulus that have already been deployed to shore up the largest economy in the world. .

"I think we're clearly going to get there," said Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who scheduled a vote for Monday.

Heavily affected airlines are pushing for $ 29 billion in cash, vowing in return not to leave employees unlicensed before September. But lawmakers said they were inclined to offer loans instead.

Two members of the US House of Representatives. USA They gave positive and the vice president of EE. USA Mike Pence and his wife tested negative after an unidentified assistant was diagnosed with the virus.

Pence employees said the aide had mild symptoms and had had no close contact with Pence or President Donald Trump.

Trump tested negative for the virus last week, according to his doctor.