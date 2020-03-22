In pictures: India has 14-hour coronavirus blockade | India

%MINIFYHTMLbd2f9cb348ca9cdb0e3a1e7dbde139fa11% %MINIFYHTMLbd2f9cb348ca9cdb0e3a1e7dbde139fa12%

Nearly a billion Indians remained indoors on Sunday, listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for citizens to isolate themselves as authorities fight to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

So far, at least 324 people have contracted the disease, while four have died in India, according to official data.

While the blockade is voluntary and not a total ban on the movement of people, Modi's appeal for social estrangement has helped to dramatically reduce the number of people taking to the densely populated streets of India.

Modi called on the 1.3 billion people in India to stay home on Sunday and collectively cheer on front-line healthcare workers at 5 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT).

Shortly before 5 p.m., the cacophony in the capital, New Delhi, began when people on the balconies and rooftops clapped, rang the bells, beat pots and pans, played music recordings, and launched fireworks, dispatched crows and parakeets from the tops of the trees, and stray dogs and cows to the deserted streets.