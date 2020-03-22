In Pictures: How the COVID-19 Outbreak Affected South African Fishermen | South Africa

Steenberg & # 39; s Cove, South Africa – Weeks before the first case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in South Africa, fishermen in Steenberg & # 39; s Cove had already felt the devastating effects of the outbreak.

A small fishing village in St Helena Bay on the west coast of South Africa, Steenberg's Cove is found some 150 km (93 miles) from Cape Town.

Amid long-standing economic problems dating back decades, community members in recent years have relied heavily on small-scale fishing for their livelihood, especially the coast's rock lobster harvest season West (four-month WCRL) that runs from mid-November to mid-March.

However, the amount of WCRL assigned to small-scale fishermen in the village decreases each year, falling to 64 kg (141 pounds) in the current season. 86 kg (190 pounds) in the previous year, and as a result a drop in income of more than $ 400.

According to Shamera Daniels of the West Coast Rock Lobster Association, China imported 95 percent of WCRL from South Africa in the 2018-19 season.

But this year, when the coronavirus outbreak in China forced markets across the country to close, South African authorities ordered small-scale fishermen in Steenberg & # 39; s Cove to stop harvesting WCRL.

Community members were without income for more than two months. To feed their families, many defied the order and continued to fish at night for a fraction of the price they might otherwise get.

To mitigate the effects of the crisis, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries decided to extend the harvest season for an additional three months. However, it is unclear whether prices will recover and whether fishermen will be able to recoup their lost income.