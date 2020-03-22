In Colorado, the coronavirus strikes life as we know it.

%MINIFYHTML0f558fdb066471ab2777530e97c1f25611% %MINIFYHTML0f558fdb066471ab2777530e97c1f25612%

March began with the political world obsessed with the sudden Democratic presidential race. Sports fans longed for March Madness and other college tournaments to start. Students counted the days until spring break. Everything seems a long time ago, very far from where we are now.

Colorado's first positive tests for COVID-19 on March 5 would usher in a jarring crescendo of disruptions. The most important, accelerated by orders of Governor Jared Polis, took just a week to play in mid-March: classrooms closed on university campuses and school districts, followed by massive cancellations of concerts and sporting events, the height of the ski season, the closure of restaurants and bars throughout the state and the suspension of all "non-essential,quot; surgeries and medical procedures.

As working from home became the norm for office workers and public health orders put limits on meetings to slow the spread of the virus, the Denver subway highways became empty and the number of passengers on transportation audience collapsed.

It is difficult to put into words how this moment felt, when the coronavirus pandemic apparently stopped daily life in Colorado and in wide areas of the nation. It is equally difficult to understand that outages will last for weeks or potentially months. Even more intense restrictions are possible, similar to "stay home,quot; orders from several large states in recent days.

The people of Colorado are still processing the changes. Not everyone has been easy to accept, especially those that caused large-scale layoffs in the food and beverage industry, and selfishly the end of my ski season.

Before the storm started, I emailed my editors asking how Up News Info planned to balance the imperative to provide the necessary information with the risk of terrorizing readers. Today I write from home and our newsroom is almost empty.

State and local responses have echoes of a war base, and the public must mobilize to defeat a common enemy. However, it is one that we cannot see, and everyone is personally at risk, to varying degrees. Public health experts have said that the way to fight the virus is to practice thorough handwashing and "social distancing." That effectively means staying home as much as possible and staying 6 feet away from others, doing their part to limit the chains of interactions that can transmit the virus to older people and those with underlying medical conditions, the groups with the highest risk of dying from COVID -19.

In the lives of most Americans, the clearest benchmark for the level of disturbance we are seeing may be the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, which marked the beginning of months of national turmoil and economic turmoil.

"It seems to me like 9/11, where there will be a new normal, and I don't know what it will be like," said Erika Thomas, owner of three successful High Point Creamery ice cream parlors in Denver. I. Like other restaurant owners who are now restricted to take away and deliver, last week he was struggling to keep the business alive after firing some of his workers.

But although the coronavirus spreads faster than the common flu and appears to be more deadly, there is much uncertainty.

Last week, I came across another comparison that seemed adequate. Andy Slavitt, a former Medicare and Medicaid administrator under President Barack Obama, said he saw the United States' efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic through the lens of a baseball game. Right now, he tweetedWe are still in the first inning, trying to predict the end of the game.

Attempts by health officials to expand the tests and prepare for an avalanche of serious illness in the coming weeks are based on how the outbreaks in China and Italy have occurred since January, causing thousands of deaths. In the case of Italy, COVID-19 cases have overwhelmed hospitals. Some experts fear that the United States' efforts to control the virus lag far behind those of other countries, including South Korea, that have effectively countered its epidemics.

Colorado's drastic measures seem to make sense to Daniel Larremore, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Colorado. He draws the attention of a mathematician to his work at CU's BioFrontiers Institute, where he studies malaria and how diseases spread within networks.

"I think right now, the closest analogy to our situation that some people may be familiar with is what happens when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tells people in Florida or Puerto Rico that a massive hurricane is coming." Larremore said. Those people can look outside and not see clouds in the sky. And NOAA can tell you that something has eight days off, and has an 80% chance of being very disturbing. "

In the case of the coronavirus, he said, public health experts are "seeing the weather stations turn off one by one and things are getting closer, and now we are seeing signs of this epidemic here."

Major life adjustments take hold

Before the coronavirus strikes with all the force that experts predict, Colorado residents are already being asked to make major life adjustments. For some, it means there's no access to gyms for workouts or bars to hang out with friends. For thousands of service workers, it has meant unexpected layoffs. Working parents face the possibility of more than a month with their children at home.

"I know that in my life, I have never experienced anything like this," Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova wrote to parents about the start of remote learning on April 7.

And then there is the social disruption, not that everyone has locked themselves up.

For much of last week, before the snow came, the sun-kissed sidewalk on my street in Denver's Highland neighborhood was filled with laughter from children playing outside. Neighbors walked their dogs and continued among themselves in the inadmissible heat. In a way, working from home gave new freedoms.

In the Nextdoor app, which is normally a frequent means of crime reporting and reporting, people in my area offered to share additional rolls of toilet paper and run errands for older neighbors. One publication offered a care package with toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and peanut butter.

But there were also signs of struggle. A few blocks away, two coffee shops on West 32nd Avenue were displaying signs notifying repeat customers that they had decided to close for now. Several restaurants, suddenly closed for dinner service by the mayor and the governor, rushed earlier in the week to discover new menus to take away and deliver.

"The fund fell out of our entire industry," Thomas wrote in a widely shared Facebook post Tuesday morning after seeing that closing orders affected co-tenants of High Point Creamery at the Denver Central Market in Larimer Street. "The expression on my friends' faces as they grappled with how to tell their teams that they no longer have a job was amazing."

Thomas told me that she started the business with her husband, Chad Stutz, six years ago, and that she had just reached the point where she didn't have to drink ice cream herself. Normally it would start hiring staff for the busy summer months around now, but last week it cut about 10 of its 40 employees, most of them high school students, and cut its store hours, offering delivery service in addition to food for carry. She takes it a couple of days at a time, waiting for customers to adjust to it.

"I mean, my first financial concern will be next week's payroll," he said. "That is our main concern for now."

Uncertainty affects politics, the economy and families.

As we look to the future, the uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus is twofold: how things unfold will have consequences for important events and, in different ways, for each of us.

Health experts have projected that a third or more of the US population. USA It could contract the virus in the next year if social distancing measures are not taken. Even once the spread is under control, new waves are possible. I asked Larremore, the UC professor, how much longer these extreme measures could persist.

"It really is about buying time right now," he said.

It is time to allow labs to grow to the point where we can reliably test large numbers of people, delivering results quickly. That is also the time for the development of different blood tests, called serological tests, that can detect antibodies and show whether a person who is now healthy has been affected by the virus in the past. Together, those tools would allow for more specific isolation restrictions.

And ultimately, we are buying time for the development of possible treatments and a vaccine. However, they are likely to be further, as the latter is not expected to be available until next year.

"The truth is, in the United States, I don't think people necessarily want to tolerate (more severe restrictions) in the same way that the Chinese were forced to tolerate it," Larremore said. "With that said, I hope people will prepare for a longer-term adjustment."

During one of his press conferences last week, Polis said: “This will be difficult, but it will also be temporary. In time, things will return to normal. "

Before the coronavirus arrived, 2020 would become a consistent year in the political arena. The 10-year census has just started, and President Donald Trump faces re-election. While Democrats hoped to take advantage of his low approval ratings, Trump had a strong economy going for him.

The pandemic has changed all that and raised basic questions about whether we can safely carry out candidate demonstrations, political conventions and even elections. Political figures, including Trump and Polis, will be judged on their responses to the crisis.

"The uncertainty is extremely high," Seth Masket, a professor of political science at the University of Denver, wrote in an email last week. "I remember a feeling during the 2008 crash that it was so severe and so sudden that people didn't have a good idea of ​​what the other side of the crash would be like … Here we have a compound crash / caused by the fact that basically people are not allowed to interact, go to restaurants and coffee shops, fly on planes, etc. It is a big part of our economy that is being undermined right now and we don't do it I don't know when that will stop.

Jill Dvorak, a Littleton grandmother, is arming herself for potentially months without hugging her four granddaughters or, even more worryingly, her 83-year-old mother, who has dementia and lives in a memory limelight. FaceTime on your phone offers a substitute, but it's not the same.

On Tuesday, he took his mother, Bonnie Madden, a sweatshirt for St. Patrick's Day, along with snacks and cookies for center staff. She thought she would just leave them. But when a staff member retrieved the items from the parking lot, her mother was in the front window, dressed by the staff, with a bow in her hair.

"It was lovely," Dvorak said of the interaction through the glass, before pausing: "I don't know if I would do it again," due to the possibility of confusion. He is also concerned that his mother "is going to go that far downhill,quot; without human contact with family members and normal center activities, although she understands the precautions nursing homes are taking.

When looking at the broader impact of the coronavirus response, Dvorak is hopeful that it will bring out the empathetic side of people.

"After all this, I think we are going to appreciate a little more," he said. "We will all appreciate the little things a little more … and we will appreciate each other more."

It is unclear how soon, or distant, that point is from now on.

