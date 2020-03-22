In Africa, social distancing is a privilege that few can afford | Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic has already permeated every aspect of life.

While optimists hope it will force us to rethink inequality and global access to health care, realists believe that the net effect of the pandemic will be to further entrench existing divisions.

In Africa, the crisis has not yet reached epic proportions. But the cracks caused by existing inequalities are already showing.

In South Africa, which declared a national state of disaster due to last week's pandemic, the working classes are studying how to avoid contamination on narrow public transport on their way to low-paying jobs that often only help them live in the face of expensive, while the richest classes empty large chain stores to store as much food and toilet paper as possible.

Imaginary borders

In South Africa, the government only declared a disaster after more than 60 cases appeared. But Rwanda and Kenya declared decisive measures, including travel restrictions and bans at public meetings, right after the first positive case was reported.

The option of closing the borders to face the crisis, which some countries have already adopted, is undoubtedly annoying. South Africa, for example, has said it will build a 25-mile (40-km) fence along its border with Zimbabwe. Although closing the borders contributes positively to the social distancing recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), the question is how practical that measure will be for African countries.

National boundaries were arbitrarily drawn during the colonial era, and, for many communities living along these boundaries, they exist only in theory. We see them on Google maps. But business and family ties have been established long before colonialism, and they endure. It is possible to close an official border post, but so-called "irregular crossing points,quot; abound, stretching for hundreds of kilometers and even over rivers and lakes.

As we saw in the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, where the first case was recorded in Guinea before spreading to Liberia and Sierra Leone, and the cholera outbreaks that started in Zimbabwe before spreading to South Africa, Botswana, and Mozambique, the diseases can spread easily through these essentially imaginary lines that nation-states create.

COVID-19 is not novel in this regard.

The myth of self-isolation

Knowing the realities on the ground, it is curious that the WHO and the ministries of health of different African countries recommend that people be quarantined if they had been exposed to the coronavirus. In Rwanda, for example, a man traveling from the US USA He has potentially infected his wife and brother, representing three of the seven cases. Which begs the question: How are people in shared accommodation expected to isolate themselves?

Slums and informal settlements are also part of the physical infrastructure of many African cities. They were all overcrowded and lacked services even before the threat of a global health crisis arose.

Think of Alexandra in Johannesburg, where it is estimated that more than 700,000 people live in less than 5 square kilometers (1.9 square miles), Mbare in Harare with some 800,000 people, Kibera in Nairobi with at least 250,000 and Makoko in Lagos with more than 300,000 whose houses are built on stilts in a lagoon.

Our big cities also pose a puzzle for people who must travel to work. Anyone who has been stuck in a traffic jam in a "matatu,quot; (bus) in Nairobi or in a taxi in Johannesburg, often crowded with 12 to 14 people, knows very well that the idea of ​​social estrangement on their way to work is a myth.

Not only are they overcrowded, but commuting and queuing to use them requires a significant amount of time that could expose more people to the coronavirus.

There is no choice to & # 39; work from home & # 39;

It is more practical for people who work in offices to "work from home,quot;, but if their only way of life is to sell tomatoes or second-hand clothes in an informal market in a big city, how do they start doing this "online,quot; ? ?

The option before you is to stay home and not offer dinner to your family, or go out to the city and try to take care of your family. If I were that person selling in a market, I know what choice I would make. It is not social distancing.

For those concerned about the risk of exposure to the virus, the WHO recommends self-quarantine. So far, this has included tips for people not to share bathrooms, living spaces, and even bedrooms, if they can. But, what if you live in a house where the bedroom works as a kitchen and living space, all shared with your family (sometimes extended)? Such recommendations are even more absurd if your water source is a community tap or well, or if your toilet is one you share with a dozen other families. For many people forced to live on the margins of our societies, unfortunately this is a reality.

Even in the affluent parts of many African cities, gaining access to water is challenging. Harare taps have been almost dry for almost 10 years, yet we recommend that residents not only isolate themselves but also wash their hands regularly.

With the coronavirus on our doors, suddenly the importance of access to water is looking everyone in the face. But the governments and WHO that give advice are well aware of the conditions and challenges that these communities have always faced.

Difficult health systems

Much has been said about the health systems of many African countries and how they would fight to cope with a rapidly spreading virus like coronavirus. In fact, after many years of conflict, in countries like South Sudan and Somalia, the health system has almost collapsed.

In some countries around the Sahel, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, people continue to be displaced by the conflict and live in miserable conditions in displaced person camps. Even in non-conflict countries, such as Uganda and Zimbabwe, structural adjustment programs offered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have seen a continued decline in the funds available for medical care. The 2001 Abuja declaration, which requires each country to set aside at least 15 percent of its national budget for medical care, is still gathering dust at the offices of health authorities. Neither party to the statement has succeeded in achieving its objectives.

It clearly does not require a pandemic to expose gaps in the health system. If systems developed like Northern Italy can yield under the pressure of COVID-19, one can only imagine the impact this will have on front-line health personnel who lack adequate training, protective equipment, and even basic medicines. .

No one knows how the pandemic will spread in Africa. But we know it is a matter of time. One cannot help but wonder if it is not time for African governments, with the support of the WHO, to develop recommendations that take into account all these environmental conditions.

Social distancing could probably work in China and Europe, but in many African countries, it is a privilege that only a minority can afford.

The WHO has done well since the start of the outbreak to provide leadership and access to information about a virus that was virtually unknown only a few weeks ago. But now, more must be done to reinvent our governance systems, especially since healthcare is intrinsically linked to everything else.

And in Africa, probably the next battleground for the virus, tackling COVID-19 will need more imagination and workarounds from all of us.

