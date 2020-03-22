In a pandemic, religion can be a balm and a risk

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Down on earth, the coronavirus outbreak was destroying lives, livelihoods and normalcy. A nation-wide blessing seemed necessary. Then a priest boarded a small plane, rumbling overhead at an epidemiologically safe distance from the problems below, wielding a sacred bowl of gold from a cabin converted into a pulpit.

Before his flight over Lebanon, a soldier at the airport checkpoint asked the Rev. Majdi Allawi if he had a mask and hand sanitizer.

"Jesus is my protection," said Father Allawi, who belongs to the Maronite Catholic Church. "He is my disinfectant."

Religion is the comfort of the first resort for billions of people struggling with a pandemic for which scientists, presidents, and the secular world seem, so far, to have few answers. With the lack of disinfectant and leadership, fear of the coronavirus has brought the world's faithful even closer to religion and ritual.