In a pandemic, religion can be a balm and a risk

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Down on earth, the coronavirus outbreak was destroying lives, livelihoods and normalcy. A nation-wide blessing seemed necessary. Then a priest boarded a small plane, rumbling overhead at an epidemiologically safe distance from the problems below, wielding a sacred bowl of gold from a cabin converted into a pulpit.
Before his flight over Lebanon, a soldier at the airport checkpoint asked the Rev. Majdi Allawi if he had a mask and hand sanitizer.
"Jesus is my protection," said Father Allawi, who belongs to the Maronite Catholic Church. "He is my disinfectant."
Religion is the comfort of the first resort for billions of people struggling with a pandemic for which scientists, presidents, and the secular world seem, so far, to have few answers. With the lack of disinfectant and leadership, fear of the coronavirus has brought the world's faithful even closer to religion and ritual.
But what is good for the soul cannot always be good for the body.
Believers around the world are in conflict with public health authorities' warnings that community gatherings, the cornerstone of so much religious practice, must be limited to combat the spread of the virus. In some cases, religious fervor has led people to cures that have no basis in science; in others, it has led them to sacred places or rites that could increase the risk of infection.
In Myanmar, a prominent Buddhist monk announced that a dose of one lime and three palm seeds, no more and no less, would confer immunity. In Iran, a few pilgrims were filmed licking Muslim Shiite shrines to avoid infection. And in Texas, preacher Kenneth Copeland braided televangelism with telemedicine, transmitting himself, with a trembling hand outstretched, while claiming that he could heal believers through his screens.
The anchors of religious practice have become more urgent just as religious authorities move to restrict them.
An Egyptian pharmacist, Ahmed Shaban, 31, traveled to Saudi Arabia this month to make a pilgrimage to the birthplace and grave of the prophet Muhammad. Millions of Muslims invade the sites each year, many of them pausing to kiss the Kaaba, the black and gold cube of Mecca that is the holiest shrine in Islam.
"In times of trouble, fear or panic," said Shaban, "or do you think," How can God do this to us? "Or you run to him for protection and guidance, so that it all makes sense."
On the day Mr. Shaban's visit was scheduled, the Saudi government he suspended all pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina indefinitely. This month, the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem closed for prayer, making it a clean sweep: Islam's three holiest sites were now off-limits.
With good reason, at least from a medical point of view: Coronavirus outbreaks have been linked to a South Korean church, a gathering of 16,000 worshipers at a mosque in Malaysia, and an Orthodox Jewish congregation in New Rochelle, New York.
But social distancing can leave the faithful feeling distant from God. How do you receive the body and blood of Christ when the communion cup can be a vector? How do you feel the warmth of community prayer, the experience that draws worshipers to houses of worship around the world, in the cold blue light of a live broadcast service?
The spiritual warnings of the religious authorities sought to redirect the energies of the believers inward.
Rabbi David Lau, the chief Ashkenazi rabbi in Israel, asked the Jews to say 100 blessings a day, just as King David did when he faced a plague. Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef urged the Jews to "ask the Almighty to stop the epidemic and leave his throne of judgment and sit in his place on the throne of mercy."
Egypt's Coptic patriarch, Pope Tawadros II, said the pandemic was a wake-up call to repent. "If there are differences between people," he said in a sermon, "this is the time for reconciliation."
In a world where so many routines have been erased, it is the rites themselves that many appreciate.
"I am taking precautions in my life in general against the virus, but communion is the body and blood of God," said Monica Medhat, 26, an executive at an Egyptian brewery who is a Coptic Christian. "You can't get infected with anything."
In any case, the times have strengthened his faith.
"I think everyone dies when they are destined to die," he said. "It doesn't matter if it's a virus or a car accident. God helps us all."
People may have already unknowingly spread the virus in the name of godliness.
Despite New York's recent bans on large gatherings, several large weddings It went ahead in Brooklyn's Hasidic Jewish communities, which have reported an increase in confirmed cases in recent days.
Iran is home to one of the world's worst outbreaks and dozens of the main Shiite Muslim shrines, which have remained open to crowds for weeks even as the coronavirus left the country in shock.
When the government finally heard the pleas of health officials and closed two popular shrines in the cities of Mashhad and Qum on Monday, the crowd of worshipers pressed, Iranian state media reported, shouting, "The President is very wrong to do that!"
So far, India has refused to cancel an annual festival that begins on Wednesday in honor of the god Ram, also known as Rama. In normal times, it draws a million people to Ayodha, which some believe to be Ram's birthplace in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
The state has asked devotees to celebrate at home this year. The organizers, however, continue.
"People have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of Lord Rama," said Vinod Bansal, the group's national spokesman, Vishva Hindu Parishad. "It is not appropriate to deprive them of this opportunity."
Many religions are adapting to the new reality.
Houses of worship are closed or empty. Holy water is splashed out of individual bottles rather than a fountain. Friday's prayer has been canceled throughout the Middle East. Muezzins in the West Bank and Kuwait beg the faithful to avoid the mosque and instead pray at home.
This will be the fourth week without Mass in all of Italy. But in the Sicilian city of Palermo, the Santa Rosalía mountain sanctuary, believed to have saved Palermo from a plague in 1625, remains open.
Under current government restrictions, Italians are not supposed to leave home except in emergencies. But the Rev. Gaetano Ceravolo, the main caretaker of the shrine, said that about 40 pilgrims had walked to the shrine last Sunday, praying briefly and widely separated from each other.
"For us, she is a friend, a point of reference," said Francesco Tramuto, a member of the group that has carried the saint's reliquary through Palermo annually for three centuries. "Others may be dedicated to the Virgin Mary, but for Palermo, she is the expert in plagues."
In Israel, the three main Abrahamic religions have tried to accommodate the faithful without endangering them.
The Wailing Wall plaza has been subdivided into smaller prayer areas to discourage large groups, and synagogues held services with smaller quorums and told high-risk people to stay home. The West Bank churches were closed. On the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, known to Muslims as the Noble Shrine, Muslims were only allowed to pray outside.
The Internet offered a sterile way to worship from home. The Pope's mass was broadcast live. This was an ardent rite to dispel the virus in the Kinpusen-ji Buddhist temple in Japan. South Korean churches offered exclusive YouTube services for the first time.
To the dismay of religious leaders in South Korea, whose congregations rallied through the Japanese occupation and war, worship services have drawn unusual scrutiny there. Most of South Korea's 8,800 cases date back to A large and unconventional church in the city of Daegu in the southeast.
"I am so sad that a place of prayer and comfort has become a place of fear," said Kim Jeong-ja, 58, a churchless religious in Seoul. "I wonder how long this will last. Praying online watching YouTube is not like going to your church on Sunday."
Amid anxiety about the coronavirus, perhaps it was inevitable that some would interpret the pandemic as a divine missive. What he said was less clear.
Some Egyptian Muslims expressed their certainty on social media that God was attacking non-Muslim countries by giving them the virus, apparently unaware that Egypt has registered almost 200 cases and there may be many more without counting. Some Islamists, especially supporters of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, viewed the outbreak as punishment for the Egyptian public's support for the military takeover that brought to power the country's authoritarian leader, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in 2013 .
Some sought earthly remedies inspired by higher powers.
Last week a video of Hindu activists in India appeared drink cow urine to avoid coronavirus. At the Lebanese government hospital where infected patients are treated, a woman recently arrived with a mixture of holy water and earth excavated from the Saint Charbel mausoleum, revered among Lebanese Christians. Some Christians were said to be taking similar solutions as a precautionary measure.
Hospital administrators tested the floor and, finding that it was unlikely to cause harm, agreed to maintain it for any patient who might find it comforting. Who were they to judge? said a hospital official.
It was time, in any case, for a miracle.
The reports were provided by Hwaida Saad from Beirut, Declan Walsh and Nada Rashwan from Cairo, David M. Halbfinger from Jerusalem, Mohammed Najib from Ramallah, the West Bank, Elisabetta Povoledo from Rome, Choe Sang-Hun from Seoul, Hannah Beech from Singapore and Motoko Rico from Tokyo.
