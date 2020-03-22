Idris Elba's wife tells Oprah that she tested positive for coronavirus

Elba said: "On the supposed day of the show, we were together at home … so at any time, and before we knew it, the show was: if he had caught her, she certainly had caught her at that time period too "

Neither the 47-year-old actor nor his wife have reported symptoms directly related to the coronavirus, which affects the respiratory system.

Elba said she had some headaches and "a little sore body," which she attributed to being at a higher altitude and traveling a lot. He said he was concerned about how his asthma puts him in a high-risk category, and whether he may have infected others before isolating himself.

"In the period of my exhibition, which is March 4, I was close to my son, his nanny, my friends, I was close to my mother, I was close to my wife, one of his friends, and then I made my whole trip to New Mexico for my job, I bought a guitar while I was here, and not to mention the actors and the people that I've worked with in rehearsals, "he said.

"So far, everyone I've talked to that I've been exposed to is fine," he said. "My son is fine too, apart from driving his mother crazy about the house."

Elba has an 18-year-old daughter, Isanand a 5 year old son Winston, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, the actor and his wife are making the most of their situation: they spend time cleaning, cooking, playing chess, connecting with family, friends, and each other, and being creative; Elba has been serenading Dhowre with his new guitar.

"You know what? He's not bad. I don't care if he plays it," he said. "It is a little romantic."