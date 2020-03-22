Idris Elba's wife tells Oprah that she tested positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba& # 39; wife Sabrina Dhowre She reveals that she tested positive for the new coronavirus after choosing to remain close to her husband, who revealed his diagnosis last week.
Dhowre, 30, made his comments in a joint webcam interview with the actor in Oprah WinfreyApple TV + series Oprah talks on Sunday. The couple is isolating themselves in an undisclosed location in New Mexico, where Elba had been filming her latest movie, The more they fall.
"I found out this morning that I tested positive," Dhowre told Winfrey. "I'm not surprised. As soon as I heard Idris was possibly exposed, I mean I was on my way anyway, and I wanted to be with him. I think it's an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care of yourself."
"We do not change the way we interact," he continued. "I could have made the decision to maybe put myself in a separate room or walk away and I'm sure people are making those decisions and they are difficult decisions to make, but I made the decision to want to be with him and you know, still touch him."
Elba said: "On the supposed day of the show, we were together at home … so at any time, and before we knew it, the show was: if he had caught her, she certainly had caught her at that time period too "
Neither the 47-year-old actor nor his wife have reported symptoms directly related to the coronavirus, which affects the respiratory system.
Elba said she had some headaches and "a little sore body," which she attributed to being at a higher altitude and traveling a lot. He said he was concerned about how his asthma puts him in a high-risk category, and whether he may have infected others before isolating himself.
"In the period of my exhibition, which is March 4, I was close to my son, his nanny, my friends, I was close to my mother, I was close to my wife, one of his friends, and then I made my whole trip to New Mexico for my job, I bought a guitar while I was here, and not to mention the actors and the people that I've worked with in rehearsals, "he said.
"So far, everyone I've talked to that I've been exposed to is fine," he said. "My son is fine too, apart from driving his mother crazy about the house."
Elba has an 18-year-old daughter, Isanand a 5 year old son Winston, from previous relationships.
Meanwhile, the actor and his wife are making the most of their situation: they spend time cleaning, cooking, playing chess, connecting with family, friends, and each other, and being creative; Elba has been serenading Dhowre with his new guitar.
"You know what? He's not bad. I don't care if he plays it," he said. "It is a little romantic."
Elba had announced Monday via a Twitter video showing Dhowre in the background that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was feeling "fine." She was one of the first celebrities known to contract the virus amid the ongoing pandemic, and was inspired to reveal her diagnosis after Tom Hanks days before revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson they were infected
"I think Tom did the right thing, so he definitely inspired me to be open and transparent about it," Elba told Winfrey.
The actor said that after learning that someone he was with on March 4 had been diagnosed with coronavirus, a doctor on his film set examined him, using one of the three test kits he had. In the United States, they are difficult to come by due to bureaucracy and scarcity.
"I was grateful," said Elba to Winfrey. "If I hadn't been on set, I don't think I would have been able to do as easy a test as I did."
"I really felt that a lot of people just didn't know what was going to happen, what was happening. They didn't feel identifiable," he said. "When I tested and it came back positive, it became very real. I felt compelled to tell people that this is very real."
