Idris Elba's wife Sabrina reveals to Oprah that she tested positive for coronavirus: "I wanted to be with him,quot; (Update)

TSR Updatez: Following her husband's positive diagnosis, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina revealed in an interview with Oprah that she had tested positive for coronavirus a week after Idris.

The Daily Mail reportedly defended their decision to isolate themselves despite initially not having it. "Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I had a positive result," Sabrina told Oprah while on FaceTime.

"I wanted to be with him," he said, adding that he felt "a wife's instinct,quot; to take care of him.

Idris supported his wife in this case despite the criticism, saying they talked that she wouldn't go where he was, but that she wanted to do it anyway. "When something like this is happening in the world, love is all you can get, who am I to reject my wife's support?

"…As much as I wanted her to stay safe, we assumed that if she did, the probability that she would, too, we calculated that risk, ”Idris said.

He told Oprah that "he has not witnessed any major symptoms,quot; and that he "feels good."

"It is interesting and concerning that people are possibly carrying this disease and appear to be doing well, but they can easily spread it," Idris said.