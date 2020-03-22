Idris Elba's wife confirms that she has coronavirus, but does not regret staying by his side

%MINIFYHTML2235674340cc508ae9cf8a6ecc64193611% %MINIFYHTML2235674340cc508ae9cf8a6ecc64193612%

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Sabrina Dhowre also reveals that she has been feeling good despite being diagnosed with the disease, saying: & # 39; It could change in the coming weeks and we will keep everyone informed & # 39 ;.

Another famous person has tested positive for coronavirus, and this time it is Sabrina Dhowre. The wife of Idris Elba revealed his diagnosis during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey for their new Apple TV + series "Oprah talks"

Sabrina revealed that she learned of her diagnosis hours before the interview. "Actually, I discovered this morning, Oprah, that I had a positive result," she said, adding that she was not sorry to have stayed by his side despite the criticism. "I wanted to be with him. That is the instinct of a wife. You want to go and be careful."

He went on to say how strange it feels for her to get the virus when she feels healthy. "I don't feel anything that people would expect a coronavirus symptom to be, which is really weird," Sabrina admitted. "It could change in the coming weeks, and we will keep everyone up to date. But it is concerning that we are sitting here, two people and … we are asymptomatic."

During the interview, Idris also gave an update on his condition, revealing that he has not "witnessed any major symptoms" and that he "feels good." He said: "It is interesting and worrying that people are possibly carrying this disease and appear to be fine, but they can easily spread it."

Sabrina and Idris have now been quarantined in New Mexico since she was diagnosed with the disease. On how they spent time together in isolation, they said they had been playing video games, chess, and cooking meals. Sabrina also revealed that the "Cats"The actor has been learning to play the guitar and serenade.

She talked about her actor husband, "You know what? He's not bad. I don't care if I touch him. He's a little romantic."