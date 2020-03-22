Idris Elba's wife confirms that she also has COVID-19 – Here's why Sabrina Dhowre is being beaten

It seems that after Tom and Rita Hanks' COVID-19 diagnosis was made public, Hollywood Coronavirus cases have been coming. Idris Elba was another important celebrity who revealed his battle against the disease and now his wife has also tested positive.

Sabrina Dhowre has confirmed to Oprah magazine that she has a coronavirus but has been asymptomatic, which is one of the most terrifying things about this virus.

‘Actually, I discovered this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive. I wanted to be with him. That is the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care of yourself. I don't feel anything that people would expect a coronavirus symptom to be, which is really weird. It could change in the coming weeks, and we will keep everyone up to date. But it is worrying that we are sitting here, two people, and … we are asymptomatic. "

While the two use this situation in isolation to spend quality time with each other, some people find it problematic.

The first reason is that some think that once Idris tested positive, Sabrina should not have voluntarily put herself in danger and Elba should not have left her.

However, the main problem is that it is extremely difficult for the average person to be tested for the virus even if they have symptoms, so why were two people who had no symptoms able to be tested so quickly?

Social media felt the same way when large numbers of basketball players and politicians were examined for the terrifying respiratory illness.

Commentators flocked to TMZ to express their feelings.

A Facebook user wrote: ‘Sad that she also has the virus. But once again, another celebrity who had access to a test! 😕 I will never tire of saying that this money talks! So many people rejected and yet so accessible to them! I still feel that if you test everyone and isolate the sick, it might help! I feel that at this rate this will be the norm for the rest of the year! Some year 2020! ‘

Another said, "Yes, I wish how all these famous people could be tested right away!?! I work in the healthcare industry and we have patients who have obvious symptoms and we cannot be tested because,quot; they did not meet the criteria. "but now that they are unconscious and intubated, they were able to get tested! 😡 this makes me very angry !!! Now they are fighting for their lives. What a shame, what a shame!

This user added: Pero But did we waste trying it? She should have been smug positive. Many people cannot be tested for symptoms because they do not meet the test guidelines. However, we see that many famous people without symptoms can? 🤣 What a joke I have to tell people every day, no, you can't get tested, sorry, just control your symptom. "

Hopefully Idris and Sabrina have a quick recovery and tests are available to everyone soon.



