"I take my hat off to CNN," says WarnerMedia Parent AT&T CEO – Deadline

Randall Stephenson, CEO of WarnerMedia parent AT&T on Sunday, bowed to the division's CNN, said AT & T's data usage has increased and that it is not charging for surpluses or cutting service as the company and the Rest of the country faces the global coronavirus pandemic, largely from home.

The telecommunications and media giant has 90,000 employees working from home and thousands more on leave, so it pays them up to 160 hours and possibly more depending on the situation, "CNN host Brian Stetler told Brian Stetler Reliable sources. To help cash-strapped consumers and small businesses, AT&T is exempting data limits, surplus charges, late fees, and "won't interrupt your service."

Stephenson said mobile traffic and Wi-Fi usage have increased (respectively 40% and 100%) as many work from home, adults and children with schools closed. "When American companies send everyone home, it changes traffic patterns," but "the infrastructure is doing pretty well." He said he believes society will emerge from the pandemic with a new awareness of how technology can keep things running and people connected.

He saluted CNN, a division of AT&T WarnerMedia, saying that he and other business leaders he speaks with "are seeing this as a kind of war." This is like World War II. And everyone must step forward and do their part, and I see the press as vital at a time like this, in a time of war, to make sure our people are informed. CEOs like me, politicians, we send information to the public. I take my hat off to CNN. I think what you are doing is excellent work and the journalists … I think of you as the first to respond. "

In response to a question, he said "it is difficult to say" whether the $ 2 trillion aid package for the country being drawn up by Congress and the White House will suffice. "I don't think we know. … We need to be big and bold. It may not be as accurate and we need to help consumers and small businesses … and more stressed areas like airlines. So we directionally think it's in the Right place … It's hard to say if it's enough. But it's big and bold. "

Stephenson noted that AT&T has tens of thousands of frontline workers who stay out and on the ground during emergencies "making sure things work, especially for our first aid communities. He said a network initiative: A public-private partnership between AT&T and the FirstNet Authority to make sure first responders across the country are connected is being tested for the first time during this crisis and it was successful.