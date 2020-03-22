How to donate materials for the COVID-19 response – Up News Info

To donate COVID-19 masks, see below:
Minnesota Nurses Association Donation Site:
Where: MNA Office, 345 Randolph Avenue, # 200 St. Paul, MN 55102
When: Saturday, March 21 to Sunday, March 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
Why: to replace the shortage of certified N95 masks in Minnesota hospitals
How: come to the MNA office, stay in the car, the staff will accept masks
What: N95 masks certified for sanitary or construction use, new and unworn
Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation Donation Site:
Leave the site for Sunday March 22
Hours: 9 a.m. at 5 p.m.
Hennepin County
Department of Corrections and Community Rehabilitation
3000 North Second Street
Minneapolis, MN 55441
Delivery sites (as of Monday, March 23)
Hours: 9 a.m. at 5 p.m. diary
Correctional center for adults
1145 Shenandoah Lane North,
Plymouth, MN 55447
Southdale Library
7001 York Ave. South
Edina, MN 55435
How to sew masks for local hospitals