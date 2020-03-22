How to donate materials for the COVID-19 response – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesotans donated more than 30,000 masks on Saturday in the Twin Cities. And nurses in the metro area say they need each one and more.

To donate COVID-19 masks, see below:

Minnesota Nurses Association Donation Site:

Where: MNA Office, 345 Randolph Avenue, # 200 St. Paul, MN 55102
When: Saturday, March 21 to Sunday, March 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
Why: to replace the shortage of certified N95 masks in Minnesota hospitals
How: come to the MNA office, stay in the car, the staff will accept masks
What: N95 masks certified for sanitary or construction use, new and unworn

Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation Donation Site:

Leave the site for Sunday March 22
Hours: 9 a.m. at 5 p.m.
Hennepin County
Department of Corrections and Community Rehabilitation
3000 North Second Street
Minneapolis, MN 55441

Delivery sites (as of Monday, March 23)
Hours: 9 a.m. at 5 p.m. diary
Hennepin County
Department of Corrections and Community Rehabilitation
3000 North Second Street
Minneapolis, MN 55441

Correctional center for adults
1145 Shenandoah Lane North,
Plymouth, MN 55447

Southdale Library
7001 York Ave. South
Edina, MN 55435

How to sew masks for local hospitals

