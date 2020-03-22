How to clean the germ pack that is your phone

NEW YORK – You are washing your hands countless times a day to avoid the coronavirus.

You should also wash that extension of your hand and breeding ground for germs: your phone. Tests by scientists show that the virus can live for two to three days in plastic and stainless steel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning all "high contact,quot; surfaces daily, including phones, keyboards, and tablets.

But cleaning your phone incorrectly can damage it. You want to prevent moisture from entering or scratching the surface. Do not spray cleaners directly on the phone, do not immerse it in cleaning solutions, do not spray it with compressed air devices to clean keyboards, and avoid rubbing it with abrasive materials.

Instead, start by turning off the phone and disconnecting all cables. Your phone should not be charged while cleaning.

You can use Clorox wipes or 70% alcohol wipes, which you can get at the pharmacy, to clean your phone. Apple, which has warned against using household cleaning products on its phones, says it should be done "carefully." AT,amp;T has recommended wringing the sanitizing wipes before using them on a phone.

You can also use soft cloths to clean the phone, such as a microfiber cleaning cloth or cloths used to clean the camera lenses or your glasses.

Google says you can dip the fabric in soap and water, as long as you are careful not to wet the phone. AT,amp;T says paper towels work, too. You can spray them with disinfectant. Again, don't spray the phone itself.

Samsung, the world's largest phone maker, says it offers a free UV phone disinfection service inside Samsung's stores and service centers in the US. USA It will expand to other countries in the coming weeks.

The phone cleanup step is one of many steps that public health authorities recommend to try to slow the spread of the virus.