How prepared is your hospital for the coronavirus? This tool can tell you: BGR

Will your hospital have enough beds for coronavirus patients? A new ProPublica tool can estimate how prepared your locality is for the pandemic.

The tool is based on real virus data and information on hospital beds available at locations across the United States.

Practicing social distancing and staying home is still our best weapon against the spread of the virus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A new online tool from ProPublica can show you an estimate of how prepared your local health system is to handle the new coronavirus outbreak. The tool, which is easily accessible online, gathers a large amount of data and digests it to provide you with the most accurate projection of how local hospitals will fare in the varying degrees of spread of COVID-19.

Depending on how quickly the situation evolves, the tool could offer a ray of hope for people who are afraid that their nearby hospitals and clinics may not be able to handle new patients. However, if the disease spreads rapidly across the country, it is a clear reminder that no corner of the United States is adequately prepared for a truly catastrophic scenario.

%MINIFYHTML157ce275463e58504c3f534c0686442311% %MINIFYHTML157ce275463e58504c3f534c0686442312%

ProPublica's tool will capture some vague location data based on your browser's location information and provide a preview of what kind of stress the COVID-19 pandemic will exert on healthcare resources in your area. It breaks down projections based on different models of how fast the virus can spread.

For example, if 40% of the region is infected within 18 months, there may be enough hospital beds to treat people with severe symptoms. However, if that number of patients floods hospitals in just 6 months, it is likely to overwhelm the system, and some patients face serious consequences.

It is important to note that there is still much that we do not know about the new coronavirus, and therefore much that we cannot predict about its spread. It has been reported that infected people can remain symptom-free for up to two weeks, or potentially be symptom-free, making it easier for them to pass the virus on to others who can become significantly sicker.

This is one of the many reasons why it is so important to follow the recommendations for social distancing. If we can prevent the virus from jumping from person to person at a rapid rate, it will give our healthcare systems time to treat as many serious cases as possible. If you are not currently following the advice of state and federal agencies to stay home and avoid leaving unless absolutely necessary, it is time to take this situation seriously.

As more and more states in the US USA Start evaluating patients at a higher rate, we must be prepared to see the number of infected people skyrocket. This does not mean that our measures are not working, of course, it just means that we are finally getting a real picture of the outbreak. Those numbers will curl in the right direction if we all do our part.

Image Source: Pius Koller / imageBROKER / REX / Shutterstock