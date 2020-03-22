"How am I supposed to live?" Coronavirus leaves Colorado working class anxious and scared

Beletech Woldemichael does not have a plan.

She works for the food service company Sodexo at Denver International Airport, cleaning tables, maintaining buffets, serving customers, for $ 14.55 an hour. He's been quiet at the airport lately, and his bosses are cutting staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, he said, they put her without a license.

This puts Woldemichael, an immigrant from Ethiopia, in immediate crisis.

"I can't pay my water bill, my electricity bill," he said. "Of course I can't provide food for my family. I take care of my mother and father, and they don't work. They expect me to provide food. I can't pay my mortgage, I can't pay my bills. I can't provide food for myself and For my family ".

Governor Jared Polis, who ordered all dinner services in Colorado bars and restaurants to cease until the end of April, also called on utility companies not to shut down anyone's services and urged local governments to stop evictions and foreclosures. Many have already taken that step, which offers significant relief to people like Woldemichael. But he still has to buy food and take care of his older parents. She admitted that she has no idea how she will weather the storm.

"We are trying not to lose hope and not be afraid," he said.

In the last week alone, approximately 1% of the Colorado workforce has applied for unemployment. Many of those most affected by the sharp economic decline caused by efforts to stem the spread of the virus are, like Woldemichael, in the service industry.

There is talk of some relief for workers at the federal level, which could include cash aid. Most Colorado workers don't get a single day of paid family and medical leave through work, though federal law promises to trade that for a fraction of them. And individual workplaces offer different packages to help workers stay afloat, although many employees who spoke to Up News Info for this story said the packages they are seeing promise nothing beyond two or four weeks from From now.

"They don't have an answer,quot;

Which amounts to an extraordinary level of fear and uncertainty for tens of thousands of people already living on the brink of poverty, who have been fired or suspended, or who have lost hours.

"Not only are we in an industry that lives salary to salary, but we live shift to shift," said Christina Sharkady, who handles catering and other duties for Olive Garden. "We are used to having cash every day. When you think of money to buy groceries, we don't have it in the bank. We just think:" I will work my shift tomorrow, and then I will go to the grocery store. "

In addition to takeaway and delivery services, restaurants and bars must prepare for what is at least a six-week shutdown. Those exceptions mean that there are still a few shifts to work, but far fewer than usual. Sharkady considers herself fortunate to be more financially secure than most of her industry, so she has offered to allow her coworkers to take turns so they can earn a few extra bucks, while they still can.

"I have four shifts this week and I am grateful for them," she said, "but I know that if I didn't have them, I could still eat. I don't know if I can say the same for my coworkers."

Sharkady said Olive Garden is offering people who work zero hours in one week 50% of their typical salary for that week, and 33% the following week.

"So is it better for me to work today and get those hours that I can and do 50% next week?" she asks herself. “If I take 50% and 33%, can I use my sick pay the third week? They don't have an answer for us. "

"We are all really scared,quot;

Employees have also had to make difficult decisions between financial security and their own health.

Liam Buschel works as a cook at the Denver Chophouse at the airport. He said staff there was informed that one of his coworkers tested positive for the coronavirus. (Attempts to contact the restaurant and its parent company for comment were unsuccessful.) But even before he found out about that, he felt insecure working inside a building that sees people come and go every day from all corners of the world, including places with more severe outbreaks than has been observed so far in the USA USA

"We are all afraid of getting sick, but we are at a point where we don't know if we are going to stop having a job," he said. "So we have all been working knowing that this could be our last shift, but also that it could be the shift that we contract coronavirus."

The restaurant is closed right now, and Buschel is worrying.

"You can only be so smart to save so much money at $ 17 an hour," he said. "So I am constantly dominated by fear and anxiety. Because even if I don't get sick, how am I supposed to live?"

Then, of course, there is the question of what happens if you get sick. You don't buy health insurance through your employer, so the prospect of hospitalization is particularly frightening: An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation of the potential costs for coronavirus treatment reveals that the average cost of hospital admission with pneumonia and No major hassle runs over $ 11,000. That doubles with complications.

"A life or death questions,quot;

The state is struggling to provide some relief and reassurance to people in the Buschel situation, that is, the uninsured, underinsured, laid off and laid off.

Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña was chosen by the governor to head a new economic advisory council that will be charged with helping to lead Colorado through an economic crisis that Peña, 73, said is worse than anything that I have had seen.

That council, Peña told reporters on Friday, will focus in the short term on trying to cover medical costs, including treatment costs, for any coronavirus patient, in addition to paid sick leave and training for workers who need new jobs. .

And the governor, Democrat Jared Polis, added Friday that he wants the federal government to "think big,quot; in terms of economic relief, and implored the Colorado congressional delegation to do the same.

Workers like Buschel are nervously waiting to see what the state and federal governments think.

"It is a question of life and death or what will happen next," he said. "What are we supposed to do? How are we supposed to keep living when we can't pay the rent anywhere?"