Hospitals make urgent appeal for donations of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

Hospitals make urgent appeal for donations of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers

Hospitals make urgent appeal for donations of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Local hospitals running out of supplies to keep health workers safe are urgently asking for donations.

Hospitals are already rationing personal protective equipment, such as masks, gowns, gloves, and eye protection equipment.

As coronavirus cases increase, healthcare workers are expected to check these supplies very quickly.

"When that time comes, we are going to burn down our entire PPE team very quickly," said Dr. Joseph Chan, medical director of the emergency department at Beverly Community Hospital. “If there are businesses in the community that have access to PPE; dentist offices, construction, food service, consider donating. "

Hospital beds are also scarce. St. Vincent Medical Center in the Westlake district is reopening, and doctors from other hospitals like the Beverly Community in Montebello are installing medical tents.

Governor Newsom is actively seeking safe sites where the government can establish field hospitals.

