His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

The United States and Europe fight to contain the coronavirus
Five US states USA They have imposed radical measures to keep Americans in their homes, and federal authorities have agreed to build four new hospitals at the New York City Convention Center.
New York State cases alone grew to more than 15,000, about 5 percent of the global total of 314,700, and leaders across the country pleaded with the federal government to use its powers to increase the decline in medical supplies.
Parts of Europe are amazing. In Spain, thousands of health workers have tested positive.
Italy has become a lesson in what not to do: People who died in staggering numbers recently became infected a week or two ago when scientists and politicians had confusing messages, and when containment measures were behind the path of the virus. There were more than 59,000 confirmed cases in the country and more than 5,450 deaths as of Sunday.
The chaos there, our reporters write, showed that measures to isolate groups and restrict people's movements had to be taken ahead of time, implemented with absolute clarity, and then strictly enforced.
New cases and new deaths in the country were lower on Sunday than reported the day before, offering a ray of hope.
In other developments:
India observed its first curfew on Sunday, with millions of people staying indoors and emerging only for a few minutes at 5 p.m. ring the bells and hit the steel plates. Subway lines and interstate passenger trains were closed.
Britain announced the closure of pubs, restaurants and theaters after refusing to do so for weeks, and the country was preparing to ask its most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people with cancer or respiratory diseases, to stay in House.
The International Olympic Committee said it would decide within four weeks whether to delay or reduce the Games.
Germany banned gatherings of more than two people, except for families, while turning to a much more flexible budget plan, offering more than $ 160 billion to help with the economic consequences of the outbreak. Chancellor Angela Merkel isolates herself after being treated by a doctor who confirmed that she had the virus.
Ford, General Motors and Tesla were being approved to make fans, amid a national shortage in the US. USA Experts in the country are changing to identify the sickest.
Rand Paul became the first American senator (and the third member of Congress) to be diagnosed with the virus.
The first two confirmed cases in Gaza raised concerns that the spread of the virus in the densely populated and impoverished coastal enclave could lead to a public health disaster.
How the virus came out
Many of the earliest known cases of coronavirus were clustered around a seafood market in Wuhan, China, an 11 million city and a transportation hub.
It was not until about a month that China notified the World Health Organization, saying that there was nothing to worry about. But it was too late: hundreds of millions of people at that time were going to travel for the Lunar New Year.
Thousands of travelers left Wuhan to go to other major cities, and about 85 percent of those infected went undetected, the researchers estimated.
Our data journalists He analyzed the movements of hundreds of millions of people to show why the most extensive travel restrictions in human history have not been enough to stop the coronavirus outbreak.
To carry out: Even a perfect answer may not have contained the spread, but there were holes and gaps in the overall response that are now clearer. When Chinese officials recognized the risk of person-to-person transmission on January 21, local outbreaks were already planted in major cities. And international travel continued as usual for several weeks.
What to do at home
Being healthy and stuck at home right now is the best case scenario, but that doesn't mean the cabin fever isn't real.
Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut, He offered some tips from his year on the International Space Station: stick to a schedule, get on with the job, making sure to leave some time for fun activities (he watched "Game of Thrones,quot; twice) and quit if you can (but with at least six feet between you and the others).
Here are some other things you can do:
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
The encoder and the dictator
Gabriel Jiménez, above, was 27 years old and was starting a new company in Venezuela when the government approached him to create a cryptocurrency.
Jiménez had spent years protesting against the autocratic leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, but he believed he could give the government what it wanted, a way to combat hyperinflation, while stealthily introducing technology that would create a measure of freedom.
This is what is happening the most.
United States-North Korea: President Trump offered to help the country's coronavirus outbreak in a letter to its leader, Kim Jong-un, according to North Korean officials. The North expressed its gratitude for the offer.
Exchange of prisoners from Iran: The country released French academic Roland Marchal, an official from the French president's office said, in exchange for an Iranian engineer detained on charges that he had violated US sanctions against Tehran.
Croatian earthquake: Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic He urged residents to maintain social distancing, even as they recovered from the effects of a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that was felt in the Balkans and the largest to hit Zagreb in 140 years.
Snapshot: Above, a nurse treating patients at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. We We review a century of epidemics to give context to the current one.
Exploration: How do we talk about travel when you're stopping? New York Times Travel is reaching out to readers to contribute to our first reader-generated "36 Hours,quot; column.
What we are seeing: This video on Twitter. "It is a group of Italian mayors and local leaders lashing out at people who do not obey the decrees that require people to stay home," writes Jason Horowitz, our head of the Rome office, who covered the coronavirus pandemic even through from their own quarantine. "I loved that,quot;.
Now a break from the news
Listens: If Sam Gendel is playing his instrument in his own grave in "Saxophone Funeral, "then you should be satisfied with what you've found there, writes our reviewer.
Smarter life: Smart speakers are often asked to play music on demand, but they can do much more. This is how everyone in the family can make the most of each day.
And now for some ideas on …
Working from home
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all the systems that keep our lives running. Add to that the pressures of work (and keeping a job) in an increasingly precarious economy.
Those tensions, felt around the world, were echoed in the text exchanges between the editor of our gender initiative, Francesca Donner, and Corinne Purtill, a journalist based in Los Angeles. The two have five children between them.
Francesca: "First things first: How do you maintain a sense of control when you are an FMH? Is there a daily routine? Do you dress every day?
Corinne: “All good questions. If you take away a key point from this conversation, it should be this: put your pants on. Real pants. Everyday."
That was not Corinne's only resounding advice. "Days at home with young children should be approached as airplane flights with young children," he wrote. "Whatever it takes to get over it, do it, as long as they're safe and don't hurt anyone. We'll have to stretch some of our rules here."
That's it for this briefing. Good luck parents and children. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
