His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

The United States and Europe fight to contain the coronavirus

Five US states USA They have imposed radical measures to keep Americans in their homes, and federal authorities have agreed to build four new hospitals at the New York City Convention Center.

New York State cases alone grew to more than 15,000, about 5 percent of the global total of 314,700, and leaders across the country pleaded with the federal government to use its powers to increase the decline in medical supplies.

Parts of Europe are amazing. In Spain, thousands of health workers have tested positive.

Italy has become a lesson in what not to do: People who died in staggering numbers recently became infected a week or two ago when scientists and politicians had confusing messages, and when containment measures were behind the path of the virus. There were more than 59,000 confirmed cases in the country and more than 5,450 deaths as of Sunday.

The chaos there, our reporters write, showed that measures to isolate groups and restrict people's movements had to be taken ahead of time, implemented with absolute clarity, and then strictly enforced.