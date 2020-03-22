Here is the truth you need to know about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pregnancy rumors

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who recently returned from London along with her husband Anand Ahuja, has been under quarantine at her Delhi home due to the Coronavirus scare.

A video went viral on the Internet where Sonam is seen interacting with his mother-in-law Priya Ahuja from her first-floor window. Ms. Ahuja is outside her house across the street, as they both maintain a safe distance. This video especially, sent his fans, internet users and the media in a speculative campaign.

Some reports even claimed that Sonam is pregnant. However, this news is not true, as a source close to the actress reported: "The rumors about Sonam's pregnancy are false and unfounded. People should check her facts and avoid posting false stories."

Well, now this information should resolve the Sonam pregnancy rumors for sure.



Sonam Kapoor was last seen on The Zoya Factor alongside Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan.